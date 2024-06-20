Tyler the Creator cancels Lollapalooza show; Megan Thee Stallion added to lineup

Fans of Tyler the Creator will not be able to catch the musicmaker at Lollapalooza it was announced Thursday.

The rapper, who was scheduled to headline the T-Mobile stage on Aug. 3, took to social media to announce he’s canceled his gig at the lakefront fest.

“i hate saying this but i have to cancel lollapalooza and outside lands. i made a commitment that i can no longer keep, and that bums me out knowing how excited folks were. that is not sexy at all. please please forgive me or call me names when you see me in person. love,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter.)

Lollapalooza announced Megan Thee Stallion will be taking his place for the 9 p.m. set on the fest’s opening day. Megan also performed at Lolla in 2021.

Megan Thee Stallion performs on day three of Lollapalooza in Grant Park on July 31, 2021. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times, File

No reason was given for the Lolla cancellation but he also bowed out of his headlining set for the Outside Lands festival in San Francisco set for Aug. 9-11. Sabrina Carpenter is set to replace him at Outside Lands according to several reports. His most recent festival appearance was in April at Coachella.

Tyler the Creator had previously headlined Lolla in 2018 and 2021.