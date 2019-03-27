1 killed, 6 wounded in shootings across Chicago on Tuesday

One person was killed and six others were wounded in shootings all over Chicago on Tuesday, including a 15-year-old boy who was shot and killed Tuesday night in the Fuller Park neighborhood on the South Side.

He was standing on a sidewalk at 9:50 p.m. in the 4400 block of South Shields Avenue when someone came up on foot and fired shots, Chicago police said.

The boy was shot in the back and chest and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he died, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the death.

In nonfatal shootings, a woman was wounded late Tuesday night in the Uptown neighborhood on the North Side.

The 24-year-old was walking with two people about 10:15 p.m. in the 800 block of West Agatite Avenue when she heard gunfire, police said.

She was struck in the right leg and taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where her condition was stabilized, police said.

Earlier in the evening, three men were wounded in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

The men were on foot about 6:25 p.m. in the 5000 block of West Madison Street when someone fired shots, police said.

One man, 48, was recovering at Mt. Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to the knee, police said. A 28-year-old man was shot in the leg and taken to the same hospital.

The third man, 56, was struck in the ankle and taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

In the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side, a 16-year-old boy was shot late Tuesday afternoon while sitting in a car in the 3600 block of West 24th St.

About 4:05 p.m. someone walked up and shot him, police said. The boy, who received a graze wound to the head, was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

Just minutes earlier in the same neighborhood, a 31-year-old man was shot in the back and wounded.

He was driving at 3:45 p.m. when multiple people approached on foot in the 2500 block of South Trumbull Avenue and fired shots, police said. The man was struck in the lower back and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

On Monday, 10 people were shot — two fatally — in Chicago.