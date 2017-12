13-year-old boy shot in Gresham, in critical condition

A 13-year-old boy was critically wounded Monday night in a Gresham neighborhood shooting on the South Side.

About 8:30 p.m., the boy was in the front yard of a home in the 900 block of West 87th Street when someone fired shots from a passing vehicle, Chicago Police said.

He was struck in the abdomen and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating.