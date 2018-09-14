2 men in critical condition after Lawndale shooting, driver fled in blue Nissan

Two men were critically shot Friday afternoon in the West Side Lawndale neighborhood.

About 4:30 p.m., the 22-year-old and 23-year-old were standing outside in the 2200 block of South Kolin when someone walked over and fired multiple shots at them, according to Chicago police.

Both men suffered multiple gunshot wounds and were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.

The shooter got inside a blue Nissan Pathfinder and drove away via an empty parking lot, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating.