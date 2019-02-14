2 shot in Chicago on Wednesday

At least two shootings unfolded within city limits on Wednesday, including one that possibly led to a high-speed police chase on the West Side.

At 8:49 p.m., a 34-year-old man was found suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg in the 4200 block of West Gladys in West Garfield Park, according to Chicago police. He was taken to Stroger Hospital.

Two people were later seen stealing a white Mazda minivan that was left running and unoccupied near the scene of the shooting, police said.

Officers gave chase when they saw the suspects drive off at a high rate of speed, police said. The Mazda collided with a Mitsubishi SUV and then struck an unoccupied construction trailer on the shoulder of eastbound Interstate 290 near Racine Avenue.

The Mazda’s driver hopped out after the latter crash and ran off, and the passenger was taken into custody, police said. The driver remains at large.

It wasn’t immediately known whether the thieves were involved in the shooting on Gladys, police said.

Wednesday’s other shooting was a drive-by in the South Side Grand Crossing neighborhood that left a man in critical condition.

At 7:36 p.m., the 20-year-old was sitting in a vehicle in the 7400 block of South Dorchester when another vehicle drove by and someone inside fired shots, police said. He was struck in the arm and back and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

On Tuesday, three people were shot in Chicago.