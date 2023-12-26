The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, December 26, 2023
News Chicago Metro/State

Exonerated after 42 years in prison, two cousins look forward to fresh start in 2024

David Ayala and James Soto, who were wrongfully convicted of a 1981 double slaying in McKinley Park, receive fresh new suits from Project Gentlemen Image & Grooming Studio in Bridgeport.

By  Phyllis Cha
   
SHARE Exonerated after 42 years in prison, two cousins look forward to fresh start in 2024
James Soto (left) and his cousin David Ayala, who spent four decades in prison and were released on December 14 after being exonerated, hug at I Am A Gentleman in the Bridgeport neighborhood, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023. I Am A Gentleman styled them and gave them suits to help them get back on track. Soto and Ayala, who were wrongfully convicted for the killings of Julie Limas and Hector Valeriano, had their convictions vacated and served the longest wrongful conviction sentence in state history.

James Soto (left) and his cousin David Ayala, who spent four decades in prison and were released this month after being exonerated, hug on Tuesday at the Project Gentlemen storefront in Bridgeport.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Two weeks ago, Jimmy Soto and David Ayala were wearing blue prison-issued jumpsuits.

On Tuesday, they were both in new suits, ready to tackle the new year and their new lives after serving 42 years in prison for a 1981 double slaying in McKinley Park. They were exonerated this month in what is the longest-served wrongful conviction in state history, according to the University of Michigan’s National Registry of Exonerations. 

“To me, it’s like shedding the last vestiges of prison,” Ayala, 60, said. 

Ayala and Soto, 62, got makeovers Tuesday at Project Gentlemen Image & Grooming Studio, which provides grooming and clothing services for graduating high school seniors and adult men ready to reenter the workforce. Both went home with new suits, free of charge.

James Soto, who spent four decades in prison and was released with his cousin David Ayala on December 14 after the two were exonerated, wears a brand new suit at I Am A Gentleman in the Bridgeport neighborhood, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023.

James Soto, wearing a new blue suit, is planning on retaking the LSAT to get a better score. He’s hoping to apply to law school and begin attending in spring 2024.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

“The world has completely changed after being away for 42 years,” said Jermaine Anderson, founder and executive director of Project Gentlemen, which opened its storefront in November. “We wanted to make sure that they had something up to date to make sure they had current tools and resources to become relevant, productive members returning to the world.”

Project Gentlemen is funded by donations, Anderson said, and all the items in the store are free.

“Transitioning back, being able to have a nice suit on, that I’m going to wear for the New Year’s, it just makes me feel more human, because so much of our lives have been destroyed, due to our incarceration,” Soto said.

The cousins spent the holidays with family, and Soto said his time out of prison has been a “whirlwind.” The two met relatives who had been born while the two were in prison. They also missed many faces of relatives who died while they were behind bars, Ayala said.

“It’s like you’re with family, but then again, you’re like a stranger,” Soto said.

Soto, donning a blue suit, said he felt 2024 would be a fresh start.

Soto, who earned a bachelor’s degree last month from Northwestern University’s Prison Education Program, is planning on retaking the LSAT to get a better score. He’s hoping to apply to law school and begin attending in spring 2024. 

“I’m determined to do it to help another Jimmy Soto, another David Ayala. There’s so many of them in the system, if I could help a few of them, then I think I’ve given back,” he said.

Related

Ayala is spending time with friends and family before looking for work, he said.

For New Year’s, the two plan to celebrate with other exonerees, Soto said. Exonerees can understand their experience in a way that others can’t, Ayala said.

And that’s some much needed support for the two, who entered the prison system when smartphones didn’t yet exist.

David Ayala, who spent four decades in prison and was released with his cousin James Soto on December 14 after the two were exonerated, fits shoes at I Am A Gentleman in the Bridgeport neighborhood, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023.

David Ayala gets fitted for shoes at Project Gentlemen.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

The world has changed in the past 42 years, and Soto and Ayala are still taking their time getting acclimated.

Ayala said he loved Netflix and was delighted to learn he could speak into the remote to search for shows.

Soto said he was shocked to learn that people could use their phone to pay at the grocery store and that there was a way (Bluetooth) to connect smartphones to cars wirelessly.

“It’s like you’re transported to the future, like one of these sci-fi movies,” Soto said. “It’s like [the 1993 movie “Demolition Man”] with Wesley Snipes and Sylvester Stallone; he’s in a cryogenic stage and decades have passed and suddenly, bam, it just seems like you’re in another world.”

For Ayala, it’s not just the world and new technology he must reckon with, but also the fact of his wrongful conviction.

When Ayala went to Walmart recently with his brother, they paid at self-checkout before walking out of the store. Then, the alarms went off. A Walmart employee checked their receipt and the items in their bag, which matched up, before letting them go.

For a regular person, this might be a forgettable occurrence, but for Ayala it was a reminder.

“The feeling of accusation after this was ... it was a lot to take in. It’s so easy to get blamed for something you didn’t do,” he said.

Next Up In News
Chicago Skyway tolls increasing Jan. 1
Vendors celebrate Kwanzaa through merchandise highlighting community and cultural ties: ‘I’m selling love’
Woman identified in Roseland fatal shooting
How our investigation of Friday Morning Swim Club questioned safety versus virality
Man shot, critically injured during Little Village robbery
Girl, 5, dies in bunk bed, dad hurt during Englewood blaze. ‘I’m devastated to know that the baby girl was in there,’ building owner says.
The Latest
Arizona Cardinals v Chicago Bears
Bears
NFL Power Rankings: WIll the Bears regret beating the Cardinals?
The Bears have a 95.9% chance of landing the No. 1 pick, while the Cardinals sit at 3.4%, per ESPN’s simulations.
By Patrick Finley
 
Chicago Mayor Richard J. Daley, left, and Albert J. Wedeking, executive director of the Indiana Toll Road Commission, at the start of construction on the Chicago Skyway toll bridge at 105th and Indianapolis in 1956.
Transportation
Chicago Skyway tolls increasing Jan. 1
The rate for two-axle vehicles on the 7.8-mile shortcut between Chicago and Indiana will rise from $6.60 to $7.20.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Bryan Tanaka and Mariah Carey arrive at the Golden Globes afterparty at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, Jan. 7, 2018. Carey and Tanaka have split after 7 years together, Tanaka confirmed on Tuesday.
Entertainment and Culture
Mariah Carey and dancer Bryan Tanaka split after 7-year relationship
Tanaka and Carey first met when he joined her 2006 The Adventures of Mimi tour as a backup dancer.
By Associated Press
 
Shoppers browse handmade products during a bazaar to celebrate the first day of Kwanzaa at Malcolm X College in the Near West Side, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023.&nbsp;
News
Vendors celebrate Kwanzaa through merchandise highlighting community and cultural ties: ‘I’m selling love’
Kwanzaa, the weeklong holiday celebrating the African heritage and history within African American culture, began with various events around the city Tuesday, including at Malcolm X College.
By Mohammad Samra
 
A pedestrian was hit and killed Sunday on the Southwest Side.
Crime
Woman identified in Roseland fatal shooting
Sherell Brown, 35, was found about noon Monday in the first block of East 110th Street with a gunshot wound to the back. She was pronounced dead at Trinity Hospital.
By Sun-Times Wire
 