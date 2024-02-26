String of armed robberies in Hermosa prompts community alert
In each of the Northwest Side robberies, armed suspects exit a black sedan and demand property, police said. In one attack, the offenders hit a victim with a gun, and in two others, the suspects spoke “fluent Spanish.”
Four armed robberies occurred in Hermosa on the Northwest Side early Monday morning, and police are warning residents to be on alert.
In each of the robberies, armed suspects exited a black sedan and demanded people’s property, police said. In once of the incidents, the offenders hit a victim with a gun, and in two of the incidents the suspects spoke "fluent Spanish" to victims.
The robberies occurred in a 20-minute span Monday, starting at 5:35 a.m. in the 2300 block of North Kostner Avenue; 5:50 a.m. in the 4400 block of West Diversey Avenue and 4000 block of West Fullerton Avenue; and in the 1900 block of North Keeler Avenue about 5:54 a.m.
The suspects were described as two to four Black or Hispanic men wearing dark-colored masks, according to police.
Last year, Chicago saw the largest spike in robberies in 20 years, police say.