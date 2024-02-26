The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, February 26, 2024
String of armed robberies in Hermosa prompts community alert

In each of the Northwest Side robberies, armed suspects exit a black sedan and demand property, police said. In one attack, the offenders hit a victim with a gun, and in two others, the suspects spoke “fluent Spanish.”

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
In each of the robberies, armed suspects exited a black sedan and demanded people’s property, police said. In once of the incidents, the offenders hit a victim with a gun, and in two of the incidents the suspects spoke "fluent Spanish" to victims.

The robberies occurred in a 20-minute span Monday, starting at 5:35 a.m. in the 2300 block of North Kostner Avenue; 5:50 a.m. in the 4400 block of West Diversey Avenue and 4000 block of West Fullerton Avenue; and in the 1900 block of North Keeler Avenue about 5:54 a.m.

The suspects were described as two to four Black or Hispanic men wearing dark-colored masks, according to police.

Last year, Chicago saw the largest spike in robberies in 20 years, police say.

Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
News
Portage Park alderperson, residents seek traffic safety improvements after hit and run
A cyclist was struck and injured Friday by a motorist who fled the scene before police arrived. Last year, two blocks away, another cyclist was struck and killed by a motorist.
By David Struett
 
George Michael Commemorative Coin
Music
George Michael honored with commemorative coin
The Royal Mint has previously created coins honoring David Bowie, Elton John, the Rolling Stones and Queen.
By Associated Press
 
ShotSpotter equipment at Stony Island Avenue and East 63rd Street in Chicago.
City Hall
Another legal cloud hangs over ShotSpotter contract
Mayor Brandon’s Johnson’s negotiated extension, under less favorable terms than the original deal, could violate city code. But the city’s Law Department says “a myriad of code provisions” permit the mayor’s extension.
By Fran Spielman and Tom Schuba
 
Chicago Police Officer Ella French wears her dress uniform and stands before an American flag in a portrait photo.
Crime
Judge tells mother of man accused of killing Chicago Police Officer Ella French to cover shirt asking justice for son
Emonte Morgan, 23, is going on trial more than two years after French was killed during a traffic stop and her partner seriously wounded.
By Sophie Sherry
 