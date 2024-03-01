The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, March 1, 2024
News Suburban Chicago Health

$39.9 million jury award is Illinois record for stroke lawsuit

Antonio DeAngelo still can’t walk long distances or drive, needs help to get dressed, bathe or eat, and his speech has been affected. He and his family plan to use part of the money to move to a wheelchair-accessible home.

By  Isabel Funk
   
SHARE $39.9 million jury award is Illinois record for stroke lawsuit
Bradley Cosgrove, a partner at Clifford Law Offices, pushes his client Antonio DeAngelo’s wheelchair into a news conference at the law firm's Loop office on Friday, March 1, 2024.

Bradley Cosgrove, a partner at Clifford Law Offices, pushes his client Antonio DeAngelo’s wheelchair into a news conference at the law firm’s Loop office Friday.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Nine years after a stroke left him permanently disabled, Antonio DeAngelo still finds it difficult to get into and out of the shower, or do simple tasks around his house, which isn't wheelchair-accessible.

But $39.9 million could change that.

On Thursday, that's how much a Cook County jury awarded DeAngelo in a lawsuit filed over the medical care he received leading up to his 2015 stroke.

In the lawsuit, he and his wife, Jennifer DeAngelo, of Hoffman Estates, alleged his physician at Advocate Physician Partners failed to properly assess and treat his symptoms, which led to his stroke.

“The last nine years of our lives and that of our children have been a living hell,” Jennifer DeAngelo said at a Friday news conference. “Through their verdict, we hope to get the wheelchair access that Tony requires to get through the day.”

Antonio DeAngelo and his wife, Jennifer DeAngelo, at a news conference at Clifford Law Offices in the Loop on Friday, March 1, 2024.

Antonio DeAngelo listens as his wife, Jennifer DeAngelo, reads a prepared statement to reporters during a news conference at Clifford Law Offices in the Loop on Friday.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Antonio DeAngelo, a landscaper and landscape designer, went to a pharmacy in June 2014 because of a persistent cough. A clinician found his blood pressure was elevated and recommended he see a doctor to rule out hypertension.

In January 2015, he saw a physician assigned by Advocate Physician Partners, who treated the cough as bronchitis. The physician also expressed concern that DeAngelo was experiencing a pulmonary embolism, but did not treat his high blood pressure, conduct tests or admit him to the emergency room, according to court documents.

Four weeks later, he had a hemorrhagic stroke resulting from high blood pressure. He's since required physical, occupational and speech therapy and still can't walk long distances, drive, dress, bathe or eat without assistance. His speech also has been affected.

Bradley Cosgrove, the DeAngelos' attorney, said the stroke could have been prevented if a “proper standard of care medicine had been followed.”

The $39.9 million is the highest awarded in a stroke-related lawsuit in Illinois, according to Cosgrove.

In defending the suit, Advocate Physician Partners asserted it was not responsible for the actions of the physician because he was an independent contractor.

Once Advocate Physician Partners pays the verdict, the family plans to set up a charitable foundation to support people with aphasia, which Antonio DeAngelo developed as a result of his stroke. The condition, often caused by brain injuries, means he has trouble speaking and understanding what others are saying.

A card Antonio DeAngelo hands out to explain his disability.

A card Antonio DeAngelo hands out to explain his disability.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time

“He carries a business card in his pocket that says, ‘I have aphasia, not a lack of intellect, just a problem with speech,’” Cosgrove said.

The money will also mean the DeAngelos can get a more accessible home and cover other health expenses, including the around-the-clock care DeAngelo, 45, still needs.

To Jennifer DeAngelo, the decision means her family — she and her husband have two children, 8 and 11 — is finally seeing justice.

“Our kids are still young,” she said. “Not exactly sure how much of everything they understand. They don't know details, but they do look forward to life getting a little bit easier.”

Next Up In News
Video of fatal shooting by Carol Stream police is released
Jurors could begin deliberating fate of man accused of murdering Officer Ella French as early as Tuesday
Pritzker appoints former deputy governor Christian Mitchell to McPier board
With conservative donor help, O’Neill Burke widens fundraising lead in Cook County state’s attorney primary
Fans of battered but beloved Logan Boulevard Skate Park want to rebuild it: ‘Skateboarding saved my life’
10 years for murder-for-hire plot spurred by contentious divorce
The Latest
Chicago Police Officer Ella French wears her dress uniform and stands before an American flag in a portrait photo.
Crime
Jurors could begin deliberating fate of man accused of murdering Officer Ella French as early as Tuesday
It appears the defense does not plan on calling many, if any witnesses to the stand. In a court filing ahead of the trial, attorneys said the accused gunman, Emonte Morgan, may or may not testify in his own defense.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 
Michael Kopech throwing live batting practice.
White Sox
White Sox’ Michael Kopech strikes out five Cubs in first Cactus League start
Michael Kopech features cutter, pitches two scoreless but bumpy innings
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
KW-CST-030224-4101.jpg
High School Basketball
Sharp-shooter Amalia Dray leads Nazareth past Waubonsie Valley, advance to IHSA Class 4A championship game
Against an opponent that wanted to speed the game up, the Roadrunners obliged in their 69-44 state semifinals win over Waubonsie Valley.
By Kyle Williams
 
billy mckinney.jpg
College Sports
For Northwestern hoops great Billy McKinney, ‘huge honor’ is a long time coming
During the Wildcats’ game against Iowa on Saturday, McKinney, 68, will become the school’s first athlete in any sport to have a jersey retired.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Deputy Gov. Christian Mitchell.
Politics
Pritzker appoints former deputy governor Christian Mitchell to McPier board
Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s appointment of Christian Mitchell to the McPier Board puts a close confidante in a key role just months before Chicago hosts the Democratic National Convention.
By Tina Sfondeles
 