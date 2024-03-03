CPD officer shoots dog; officer injured in Roseland
Officers were in the 11000 block of South Vernon Avenue about 11:48 a.m. Sunday when a dog got away from its owner and came toward the officers in an “aggressive manner,” police said. One officer fired at the dog. Another officer was hurt by debris.
A Chicago Police officer was injured, and a fellow officer shot a dog in Roseland on Sunday morning, according to police.
The officer shot the dog, injuring another officer who was hit by debris and later taken to a nearby hospital in good condition, police said. The dog's condition wasn't known.

The dog's owner was issued a citation for having an unleashed dog. No arrests were made.
The officer shot the dog, injuring another officer who was hit by debris and later taken to a nearby hospital in good condition, police said. The dog’s condition wasn’t known.
The dog’s owner was issued a citation for having an unleashed dog. No arrests were made.
