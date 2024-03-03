The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, March 3, 2024
News Crime Roseland

CPD officer shoots dog; officer injured in Roseland

Officers were in the 11000 block of South Vernon Avenue about 11:48 a.m. Sunday when a dog got away from its owner and came toward the officers in an “aggressive manner,” police said. One officer fired at the dog. Another officer was hurt by debris.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE CPD officer shoots dog; officer injured in Roseland
CPD-02.JPG

Sun-Times file

A Chicago Police officer was injured, and a fellow officer shot a dog in Roseland on Sunday morning, according to police.

Police said officers were investigating an unrelated matter in the 11000 block of South Vernon Avenue about 11:48 a.m. when a dog got away from its owner and came toward the officers in an “aggressive manner,” police said.

The officer shot the dog, injuring another officer who was hit by debris and later taken to a nearby hospital in good condition, police said. The dog’s condition wasn’t known.

The dog’s owner was issued a citation for having an unleashed dog. No arrests were made.

