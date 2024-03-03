CPD officer shoots dog; officer injured in Roseland

A Chicago Police officer was injured, and a fellow officer shot a dog in Roseland on Sunday morning, according to police.

Police said officers were investigating an unrelated matter in the 11000 block of South Vernon Avenue about 11:48 a.m. when a dog got away from its owner and came toward the officers in an “aggressive manner,” police said.

The officer shot the dog, injuring another officer who was hit by debris and later taken to a nearby hospital in good condition, police said. The dog’s condition wasn’t known.

The dog’s owner was issued a citation for having an unleashed dog. No arrests were made.

