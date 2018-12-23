3 hurt after crash leaves car stuck underneath semi in northwest Indiana

A woman and two girls were hospitalized following a vehicle crash that left their car trapped beneath a semi-truck Saturday morning in northwest Indiana.

At 3 a.m., officers were called to 365 U.S. Highway 30 on its eastbound lanes, according to a statement from the Porter County sheriff’s office. A black 2016 four-door Kia was wedged underneath a 2017 Fontaine semi-truck.

Inside the Kia was the driver, a 35-year-old woman from Chicago, and her two daughters, 13 and 10 years old, the sheriff’s office said. The mom and 10-year-old had to be extricated from underneath the semi.

During the rescue, the 35-year-old was conscious and later taken to South Bend Hospital for leg and back pain, the sheriff’s office said. Her daughters were taken to Porter Regional hospital but were expected to recover.

The 44-year-old North Carolina man driving the semi-truck was uninjured.

Officers were investigating the cause of the crash.