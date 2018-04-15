5 people wounded Saturday in shootings across Chicago

At least five people were wounded Saturday in shootings across Chicago, including two 17-year-old boys who were shot together on the West Side.

The most recent reported shooting wounded two men in the Park Manor neighborhood on the South Side. The men, both 32, were sitting in a parked vehicle at 8:26 p.m. in the 7100 block of South Vernon when someone fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

One of the men was shot in the face, while the other suffered gunshot wounds to his head, arm and shoulder, police said. They were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where their conditions stabilized.

Minutes earlier on the West Side, two 17-year-old boys were wounded in the Austin neighborhood. They were shot at 8:11 p.m. in the 5200 block of West Harrison, according to police.

The circumstances of the shooting weren’t immediately known, police said. One of the boys suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said. The other boy was shot in the foot and taken to Loretto Hospital. His condition was also stabilized.

In the first reported shooting on Saturday, a man was shot in the Woodlawn neighborhood on the South Side. About 3:40 a.m., the 40 year old was driving in the 6600 block of South Minerva Avenue when he heard shots, police said.

Authorities arrived and found the man in the driver seat of a vehicle with gunshot wounds to his chest and legs, police said. He was taken to Northwestern University Hospital in critical condition.