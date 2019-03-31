5 wounded in Saturday shootings

Five people were injured in shootings Saturday across Chicago, including a 19-year-old who was shot in Woodlawn on the South Side.

About 11 p.m., the man was walking in the 6200 block of South Rhodes Avenue when he heard shots and realized he was hit, Chicago police said. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical center with multiple gunshot wounds. Area Central detectives are investigating.

Three more were wounded within minutes of each other earlier that night, including two in Lawndale on the West Side.

A man was shot in the hand about 8:15 p.m. in the 3000 block of West Lexington Street and transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in an unknown condition, police said. Area North detectives are investigating.

A few blocks away about 8:08 p.m., a 28-year-old man was walking home in the 3500 block of West Douglas Boulevard when he heard gunfire and felt pain, police said.

He was shot in both of his ankles and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was in good condition, police said. Area Central detectives are investigating.

Minutes earlier on the South Side, a 19-year-old man was shot in Rosemoor.

The man was standing on a porch with friends just after 8 p.m. in the 10500 block of South King Drive when multiple people jumped a fence and opened fire, police said.

The man was struck in the right calf and taken to Roseland Community Hospital where his condition was stabilized. Area South detectives are investigating.

In the first reported shooting of the day, a woman was shot in the Near West Side early Saturday morning.

About 2 a.m., the 24-year-old was in the 2700 block of West Adams Street when she heard shots and felt pain in her left leg, police said.

She took herself about 1:30 p.m. to Oak Park Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg, but left the hospital after her condition was stabilized, police said. She declined additional treatment. Area Central detectives are investigating.

On Friday, three people were killed and eight wounded in shootings across Chicago.