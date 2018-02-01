Welcome to our morning article #afterdark, a roundup of crime (and more) happenings from around Chicago overnight.
- Fourteen people were shot — four fatally — across Chicago on Wednesday.
- Among the wounded was an 11-year-old boy shot in a drive-by attack Wednesday evening in the East Side neighborhood on the Far South Side.
- About 11:20 p.m. Wednesday, one man was killed and another was critically wounded in the South Side Gresham neighborhood.
- About ten minutes later, a male and female were shot and killed while sitting in a vehicle about in the West Side Lawndale neighborhood.
- A suspected bomb thrown into a tobacco shop Wednesday evening turned out to be a fake device, but caused a scare in south suburban Merrionette Park.
