Welcome to our morning article #afterdark, a roundup of crime (and more) happenings from around Chicago overnight.

Police went door to door near 103rd Street and South Avenue N Wednesday night seeking information on a shooting that left an 11-year-old boy seriously wounded. | Justin Jackson/Sun-Times

Police on scene this evening of a fake bomb scare at the Tabacco City located at 115th Kedzie. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

ALSO CHECK OUT:

Person shot by Harvey police while trying to ram cop with squad car: authorities