Welcome to our morning article rounding up crime (and more) happenings from around the Chicago overnight.
- Early Wednesday, a fire broke out in a vacant building in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.
- Also early Wednesday, an SUV crashed into a gas station in south suburban Posen.
- Just before 2 a.m. Wednesday, a man was wounded in a drive-by shooting in the South Austin neighborhood on the West Side.
- About ten minutes earlier, a man was shot in the leg in the South Side Washington Heights neighborhood. The shooters got out of a Pontiac Grand Prix and fled the scene.
- Late Tuesday, a man was shot while walking with a group of people in the South Side Gresham neighborhood.
- On Tuesday evening, a man and woman were shot in front of a business in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.
- About 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, a man was taken into custody after robbing a bank in the South Side Morgan Park neighborhood.
