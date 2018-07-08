City gun violence wounds 7 people Saturday

Seven men were wounded Saturday in shootings across Chicago during 24 hours.

Shootings spanned the South and West sides, and wounded a man as old as 62. One person was shot while he was driving on the South Side, causing him to crash into a median. Another man was shot nine times in his torso as he stood outside in North Lawndale.

The last shooting Saturday wounded a 20-year-old in the Bronzeville neighborhood on the South Side.

About 7 p.m., the man was standing on the sidewalk in the 4300 block of South Cottage Grove when he heard shots and felt pain, according to Chicago Police. He was struck in the groin and took himself to Mercy Hospital, where his condition was stabilized. He did not see where the shots came from.

About 20 minutes earlier, a man was shot in the Gage Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side. The 25-year-old was standing on the sidewalk about 6:40 p.m. when he was shot in the 3200 block of West 55th Street, police said. He was hit in the right arm and was taken in good condition to Mt. Sinai Hospital.

A 62-year-old man was wounded in a shooting about 4:30 p.m. in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side. The man was barbecuing in front of a house in the 2700 block of West 25th Street when someone he didn’t know walked up and opened fire, striking him in the right knee, according to police.

He was in good condition at Mount Sinai Hospital. The person who fired the shot ran off westbound toward California Avenue.

About 6:20 a.m., a man was shot in the neck and legs in the South Austin neighborhood on the West Side. The 47-year-old entered a business in the 5400 block of West Chicago Avenue and saw a male he didn’t know who fired shots at him, according to police. He was in critical condition at Mount Sinai Hospital.

Before dawn, a man was wounded in a shooting in the Princeton Park neighborhood on the South Side. About 1:40 a.m., officers found the 41-year-old man inside a vehicle that had crashed into a median in the 200 block of West 95th Street, according to police.

He had been shot in his head, police said. The man was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition.

The first shooting Saturday wounded two men in the North Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side. About 1:30 a.m., the men, both 36, were standing outside in the 1400 block of South Millard Avenue when two people approached them and fired multiple shots, police said.

One man was shot nine times in his torso, and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition. The other man was shot three times in his leg, and was in serious condition at the same hospital.

On Friday, two men were killed and five others were wounded in Chicago gun violence.