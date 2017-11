Crash with injuries reported near Oakbrook Center

A crash with injuries was reported Thursday afternoon near Oakbrook Center. | Oak Brook police

A crash with injuries was reported Thursday afternoon near Oakbrook Center in the western suburbs.

The crash happened about 1:30 p.m. at 22nd Street and Midwest Road in Oak Brook, according to the Oak Brook police department’s Twitter account.

Officer Garrett Church said injuries were reported, but he did not immediately provide additional details.

An accident reconstruction was under way at the intersection, and police advised drivers to avoid the area Thursday afternoon.