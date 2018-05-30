Welcome to our morning article rounding up crime (and more) happenings from around the Chicago area overnight.
- At 9:33 p.m., two men were shot in the Altgeld Gardens neighborhood. One of the victims, a 23-year-old, was taken to a hospital for a graze wound to the head.
- A 20-year-old woman was shot twice in the leg at about 11:05 p.m. in the Englewood neighborhood, police said.
- Less than two hours later, a 19-year-old man was shot in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. He was standing outside when two men walked up to him, took out guns, and fired shots at him. He was struck in the arm and shoulder, police said.
- At 1:24 a.m., a man walked into a hospital with gunshot wounds to his back and leg. He said he had been shot in his front yard in the Rosemoor neighborhood.
- A man was shot in the head while driving and crashed his car in the South Loop, police said. The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. Police said the man was driving when another car drove up and someone inside fired shots. He was pronounced dead at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
- Another 19-year-old man was shot at 1:33 p.m. in Humboldt Park, police said. He was standing outside when a car drove up and someone inside fired shorts at him, striking him in the back. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in stable condition.
