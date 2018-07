Man, 18, wounded in South Shore shooting

A man was shot Saturday night in the South Shore neighborhood.

Officers found the 18-year-old with a gunshot wound to the right wrist at 9:38 p.m. in the 7000 block of South Jeffery, Chicago Police said. He had been in a silver SUV that crashed on a sidewalk in the 7000 block of South Chappel.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition stabilized.

More details weren’t available.