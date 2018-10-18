Man and teenage woman shot in Calumet Heights; man in serious condition

A man and a teenage woman were wounded early Thursday while walking in the Calumet Heights neighborhood on the Far South Side.

At 2:26 a.m., the 25-year-old man and 18-year-old woman were shot from behind in the 1900 block of East 95th Street, according to Chicago police.

Bullets struck the man three times in the abdomen and once in the arm, police said. The woman was shot in the lower back.

They were both taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where the man was in serious condition and the woman’s condition was stabilized, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating.