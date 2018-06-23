Man charged with murder in fatal Near North Side crash

A man has been charged with a crash that killed a 66-year-old female taxi passenger.

Ammar Hussain, 27, of Lincolnwood, was charged with murder and several felony counts of fleeing officers, according to Chicago Police.

Hussain allegedly sped away from officers who tried to pull him over on the Near North Side for driving a white Jeep Cherokee that was marked stolen, police said. He then ran a red light and crashed into a cab at Grand Avenue and Dearborn Street, killing its passenger, 66-year-old Diana J. Lampsa, police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said. She lived in Palmyra, Wisconsin.

Three other people were treated for minor injuries from the crash, police said. Two other people people taken into custody in the Jeep were released without charging.

Hussain was scheduled to appear in bond court Saturday.