Family of missing pregnant woman seeking DNA test for abandoned baby

The family of a pregnant woman who has been missing since last month from Little Village wants investigators to see if a baby found abandoned on a trash can Tuesday is hers.

The family of Marlen Ochoa-Uriostegui has contacted investigators to request a DNA test for the boy, according to Officer Jessica Rocco, a Chicago Police Department spokeswoman.

Ochoa-Uriostegui, 19, was nine months pregnant when she went missing from Little Village on April 23, according to police.

The family’s request for testing came after her car, a black Honda Civic, was found about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 7700 block of South Keeler in the Scottsdale neighborhood on the Southwest Side, Rocco said.

A woman and her daughter noticed the baby boy, who still had his umbilical cord attached, shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday in an alley in the 1700 block of North Keystone Avenue and took him to a firehouse, Chicago Fire Dept. Field Chief Patrick Fitzmaurice said at a news conference.

Paramedics performed CPR and other life-saving measures on the baby and took him in critical condition to Norwegian American Hospital at 4:11 p.m., Fitzmaurice said. The baby’s condition was stabilized there, and he was transported to Lurie Children’s Hospital downtown.

Anyone with information about Ochoa-Uriostegui is asked to call the Area South Special Victims Unit at 312-747-8274.