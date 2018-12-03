Man stabbed to death in Marquette Park: cops

A man was stabbed to death early Monday in the Marquette Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side, police said.

The 33-year-old was stabbed about 1:25 a.m. in the 6400 block of South Kedzie Avenue in an apparently domestic-related incident, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died at 2:20 a.m., police said.

Someone was being questioned in the area early Monday, according to police.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the death.