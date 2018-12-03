A man was stabbed to death early Monday in the Marquette Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side, police said.

The 33-year-old was stabbed about 1:25 a.m. in the 6400 block of South Kedzie Avenue in an apparently domestic-related incident, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died at 2:20 a.m., police said.

Someone was being questioned in the area early Monday, according to police.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the death.

Homicides in 2018 Database