Body found in Marquette Park dumpster identified as missing Naperville man

A body found last month in a dumpster in the Southwest Side Marquette Park neighborhood has been identified as a man who was reported missing from Naperville since January.

Michael Armendariz, 20, was found about 12:30 p.m. June 7 after a neighbor called 911 about a foul odor in the 6800 block of South Artesian, according to Chicago Police, Naperville police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Naperville police said Friday that their missing person investigation was “concluded” and Chicago Police confirmed the body found in the dumpster was related to the Naperville investigation.

An autopsy found he died of multiple gunshot wounds to the head, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. His death was ruled a homicide.

Police initially said the body had been dismembered, but a spokeswoman for the medical examiner’s office said it had decomposed and was not dismembered.

Armendariz, who lived in Naperville, was reported missing in January. He was last seen Jan. 14 in the 100 block of South Whispering Hills Drive in Naperville, police in the west suburbs said at the time.

His phone had connected with a cell tower on the South Side of Chicago, but his phone had not been turned on since the day he went missing, police said in a missing person alert two weeks after his disappearance.

Area Central detectives were investigating.