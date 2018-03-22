Russian man gets 18 months for trying to export $100K in firearm parts at O’Hare

A Russian citizen was sentenced to 18 months in prison Thursday for trying to illegally export more than $100,000 in parts and accessories for assault rifles last year through O’Hare International Airport.

Konstantin Chekhovskoi, 44, of St. Petersburg, Russia, pleaded guilty last year to attempting to fraudulently and knowingly export firearm parts, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Chekhovskoi was taken into custody April 26, 2017 when he tried to board of flight out of O’Hare Airport for Stockholm, Sweden, prosecutors said. In his 11 checked bags, authorities found ammunition, rifle magazines, triggers, stocks, muzzle breaks and scopes designed for assault rifles like the AK-47 and M4.

Prosecutors said Chekhovskoi did not have the license required to take the export-controlled items.

U.S. District Judge John R. Lausch Jr. imposed the sentence Thursday and fined Chekhovskoi $100,000, prosecutors said.