The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, March 18, 2022
Obituaries News Business

Robert J. ‘Bob’ Chiarito Sr., who co-founded global logistics firm Expeditors, dead at 71

The company’s retired CEO says, ‘He had a very unique way of endearing himself by finding some commonalities.’

Maureen O'Donnell By Maureen O'Donnell
 March 18, 2022 10:30 AM
SHARE Robert J. ‘Bob’ Chiarito Sr., who co-founded global logistics firm Expeditors, dead at 71
Bob Chiarito Sr.

Bob Chiarito Sr.’s flair for friendship and sales elevated him to the post of senior vice president at Expeditors, the global logistics firm he co-founded.

Provided

Bob Chiarito Sr. grew up a working-class kid in Melrose Park. He sliced lunch meats at the Jewel deli and cleaned vehicles at Flash Car Wash before joining the Marine Corps.

After the military, he was driving near O’Hare Airport one day when he decided to stop in the offices of Kintetsu to see whether the Japanese freight company was hiring. He landed a job delivering documents.

Mr. Chiarito caught on to the logistics of moving goods around the globe. He got to know overseas companies and the products they wanted to export to the United States. And he studied carriers — air, ocean, rail and truck.

“He figured out which carriers had space available and negotiated good prices on pallets or pounds,” his wife Carlye said.

In 1979, he co-founded Expeditors, a freight company that oversaw shipping from starting point to customs. It grew to have more than 350 locations worldwide and 18,000 employees.

Mr. Chiarito, 71, died last month at his retirement home in Estero, Florida, of COVID-19 and pulmonary fibrosis, according to his family.  

His gift for making friends helped him land or strengthen Expeditors’ ties with big accounts including Atari, Gap, Kmart, Montgomery Ward, Motorola, Nike, Payless and J.C. Penney. 

“Bob helped put Expeditors on the map,” said Daniela Sitkowski, a former co-worker.

Mr. Chiarito remembered names and faces. He’d ask people about their lives and listen when they spoke.

“He had a very unique way of endearing himself by finding some commonalities — whether it was this person’s children, who were playing baseball, and his kids were playing baseball, or their food likings,” said Kevin Walsh, retired president and chief executive officer of Expeditors.  

“He was a consummate salesperson,” Gene Alger, the company’s president of global services, said in an Expeditors oral history. “He had very, very good relationships with these customers. He would always point out to me, ‘Hey, Gene, They’re my friends.’ So you were either a friend of Expeditors and a friend of Bob Chiarito’s or,” as Mr. Chiarito put it, “you ‘were a j—--.’ ”  

“From waiters and waitresses to people that worked in the local grocery store, he would connect,” his son Anthony said. “It was genuine interest and being a very good listener.”

It was a regular occurrence for Mr. Chiarito’s children to get stopped by people they didn’t know who’d say: “How’s your Dad? Tell him I say hi.”

He hired people based on their work ethic, not their alma mater. He helped Sitkowski — a former babysitter for the Chiarito family — get a job at Expeditors, setting her on the path to being a licensed customs broker.

Away from work, coaching youth baseball, “He made every kid believe they could do more than they thought they could,” his son Bob Chiarito, a Chicago writer, said in a eulogy. Some of his players weren’t fast or coordinated. A few had a physical disability. “But my dad took them on his team without hesitation, and he found a way to get the best out of those same kids who the other coaches didn’t want — and won anyway. “

He recalled a time his dad took charge when an elderly woman collapsed at a restaurant, and everyone else froze.

“My dad sprang into action — harnessing his Marine Corps voice to yell at the manager to call the paramedics while he comforted the lady with a cold towel,” he said. “He took action because someone needed help.”

Mr. Chiarito was the son of Anne and Tony Chiarito. His mother worked at factories including Alberto-Culver. His father, whose parents, born in Italy, christened him Amerigo for their new country, was an upholsterer for Pullman rail cars and a school janitor. Young Bob went to Proviso East High School in Maywood.

Bob Chiarito Sr. in uniform when he was in the Marine Corps.

Bob Chiarito Sr. enlisted in the Marines after high school.

Provided

He liked playing baseball. His favorite player was Mickey Mantle. And he loved the sandwiches at Johnnie’s Beef at North and Harlem.

While visiting someone at Gottlieb Memorial Hospital, he noticed young Carlye Mazzei, a volunteer candy-striper.

Later, she walked in to the Jewel at Winston Plaza where he worked, looking for a pencil case.

“He showed me where the pencil case was, and he said, ‘Can I call you?’ ” she said. “I bought the pencil case, and I have it to this day.”

Bob and Carlye Chiarito, high school sweethearts who got married in 1971.

Bob and Carlye Chiarito. The high school sweethearts got married in 1971.

Provided

They went on dates at the old Como Inn restaurant, where they’d ask the pianist to play the dreamy bossa nova song, “Meditation.” They got married in 1971.

Their daughter Caira Barbanente said Mr. Chiarito also enjoyed music by Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin. His ringtone was Martin’s hit “Volare.” He liked vodka and soda on the rocks with a wedge of lemon. He made big Sunday dinners of pasta, meatballs and gravy. And he loved his goldendoodle Gracie. 

Mr. Chiarito also is survived by his brother Joseph and seven grandchildren. Services have been held.

On his prayer cards, his wife printed one of Mr. Chiarito’s sayings:  “We’re here for a good time, not a long time.”

Bob and Carlye Chiarito with their seven grandchildren.

Bob and Carlye Chiarito with their seven grandchildren.

Provided

Next Up In Obituaries
Patricia Sainer, who left Bridgeport at 17 for a life in the circus, dead at 80; loved to clown, make kids laugh
Merri Dee, ‘homegrown, broadcasting legend’ who used her powerful voice to speak for crime victims, dead at 85
Marilyn Miglin, cosmetics queen, former Home Shopping Network host and wife of slain real estate developer, dead at 83
Scott Hall, WWE Hall of Famer, dies at 63
Pervis Spann, ‘the BLUES man,’ legendary Chicago disc jockey, dead at 89 of Alzheimer’s disease
William Hurt, Oscar-winning actor from ‘Broadcast News’ and ‘Body Heat,’ dies at 71
The Latest
Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson speaks with teachers and members of the Proviso Teachers Union on Friday, March 18, 2022.
Education
Entering 10th day of strike, Proviso teachers demand ouster of superintendent over confrontation at school board meeting
Striking teachers at Proviso High School District 209 said the “disgusting display” should be investigated, but the superintendent said he had been pushed to the edge.
By David Struett
March 18, 2022 11:58 AM
ogunjobi__1_.jpg
Bears
Bears nix deal with DT Larry Ogunjobi after failed physical, shift to DT Justin Jones
GM Ryan Poles called it a difficult and emotional situation, but necessary for, “protecting the Chicago Bears.”
By Jason Lieser
March 18, 2022 11:00 AM
162255_0785_v2.jpg
Movies and TV
Oscars change angers Hollywood—but will make the show better
Predictions: Will Smith and Jessica Chastain will win, and viewers will get to bed sooner.
By Richard Roeper
March 18, 2022 11:00 AM
Jason Brammer completed this mural in the 100 block of North Peoria Street in the Fulton Market area in 2020.
Murals and Mosaics
In a cobblestone nook in the West Loop, this mural is to your left and right and above, too
Jason Brammer says he wanted it to feel like a portal to ‘a magical realm that draws the gaze skyward with growing vines and swirling tendrils of gold.’
By Sun-Times staff
March 18, 2022 11:00 AM
Fannie Lou Hamer portrait
Chicago History
This week in history: Fannie Lou Hamer gives startling depiction of racism in Mississippi
In 1964, the Chicago Daily News ran a series of articles depicting “a state divided by itself,” Mississippi. Writer Nicholas von Hoffman’s interview with activist Fannie Lou Hamer, who died this week in 1977, demonstrated the price she paid fighting for her rights.
By Alison Martin
March 18, 2022 10:30 AM