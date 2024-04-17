The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, April 17, 2024
Other Views Crime Springfield

Pass Karina's Bill to seize guns from the most dangerous domestic abusers

My dad shot and killed my sister and mom and left me with a gunshot wound. Law enforcement hadn’t removed a gun from his possession, even though his FOID card had been suspended.

By  Jesus Emmanuel “Manny” Alvarez
   
SHARE Pass Karina's Bill to seize guns from the most dangerous domestic abusers
Flowers, photos, balloons and words of condolence for Karina Alvarez and her daughter adorn a black iron-like fence.

A memorial last July in Little Village for Karina Alvarez and her daughter, Daniela.

Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times file

From a very young age, I was exposed to domestic violence, even though I thought the arguing between my mom and my dad was normal. I did not understand that domestic violence isn’t only physical, but can also be manipulation, financial abuse, control and isolation.

Things got worse as time went on. I began to understand what was happening, plus my dad began to take things further and further. He always wanted everything done his way. He would go through my mom’s phone, break things and yell louder and louder, all while refusing to let my mom go anywhere alone.

It was hard for us to find help. Friends, neighbors and even our family distanced themselves from us because of his behavior.

It was scary because he had a gun. We knew he could easily harm us. But with my dad legally possessing that weapon with his FOID card, we felt like nothing could be done.

Opinion bug

Opinion

The police were called many times to our home. Usually, that would result in us spending the night with family members, only to return back home. We did not have enough money to find our own place or figure out how to leave.

Related

And we feared what my dad would do if he found out we wanted nothing to do with him.

Dad still had his gun

Finally, we decided to seek help, hoping to find guidance on how to move forward. My mom filed an order of protection against my dad. But on July 3, 2023, two weeks after that order, my dad shot and killed my sister and mom and left me with a gunshot wound to my left ankle.

My dad never had been served his copy of the order of protection, and sheriffs hadn’t removed the firearm from his possession, even though his FOID card had been suspended.

A teenage male with eyeglasses and wearing a navy oxford shirt is flanked by two women.

Manny Alvarez (center) stands with Maralea Negron (left), director of policy, advocacy and research at the Network, and state Sen. Celina Villanueva at a news conference in support of Karina’s Bill in the Loop in October.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

I lost the two closest people in my life, something that could’ve been avoided if the system for removing that firearm was better.

You should never be embarrassed to reach out for help if you’re going through domestic violence. But certain things must be fixed to make sure something like this never happens to anyone again. That begins with removing firearms from abusers who have orders of protection against them.

Karina’s Bill is a proposed law named after my loving mother, Karina Gonzalez. The proposed law (House Bill 4469 and Senate Bill 2633) would make it clear that judges can order firearms to be removed when someone receives an emergency order of protection and that law enforcement would have up to 96 hours to enforce the order. It also closes a loophole in the existing law by barring the transfer of ownership of firearms when the firearm remedy is granted.

I urge lawmakers to pass the bill during this legislative session.

My mom was everything I ever had in life. She would do anything for her kids, no matter how difficult or daring the task. She was there for my sister, Daniela, protecting her to the best of her ability before their deaths. I’ll never have the love that my mother gave me in my life again.

My sister was special, and her friends always said that our bond was different. I always tried to give her the teenage years I would’ve wanted, and I made sure to be there for her whenever possible. I would’ve given anything up for her.

I never want anyone to experience what I did that night of July 3. No one should have to see their own family be taken from them by anyone, let alone an abuser.

Karina’s Bill will help ensure that when victims finally take the leap of faith to get an order of protection, it doesn’t turn into their worst nightmare.

Jesus Emmanuel “Manny” Alvarez, 19, is a student heading to college and a domestic violence survivor.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Jose Alvarez was charged with multiple counts of first-degree murder and aggravated battery. On Aug. 10, he entered a plea of not guilty. No trial date has been set.

The Sun-Times welcomes letters to the editor and op-eds. See our guidelines.

The views and opinions expressed by contributors are their own and do not necessarily reflect those of the Chicago Sun-Times or any of its affiliates.

Columnist S.E. Cupp has the day off.

