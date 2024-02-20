The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, February 20, 2024
Outdoors Sports

Crafting fishing and creativity across generations

Robin Volke crosses five generations in his fishing, fly tying, lure making, custom rod building, glass ornament making and rod repair.

By  Dale Bowman
   
Three generations of the Volke family (Robin is front left) in the Mud in Your Eye Lures & Flies booth Saturday at the Tinley Park Fishing, Travel & Outdoor Expo.

Robin Volke collared his grandson Thomas Weidensee with a hug Saturday at the Mud in Yer Eye Lures & Flies booth at the Tinley Park Fishing, Travel & Outdoor Expo.   

"I'm making him a custom rod for his fourth birthday," Volke said.   

Volke started tying flies and making lures 30 years.   

"I'm a walleye fisherman," Volke said. "I wanted to color my own jigs and put hair on them I haven't seen before."   

About 10 years ago, he began building custom rods (so far any kind except fly rods) and repairing them. A hot item is putting flies and lures inside of glass balls as ornaments. 

Mud in Yer Eye was the boat of his grandfather, Robert Hoffman, who taught Volke to fly fish at 10 in Wisconsin.   

Family--Volke's wife, two daughters, grandson and son-in-law--packed the booth. Count Volke's grandfather and it was five generations deep.   

"We made it into a family thing and hang out all year," Volke said. "I've been doing crafts shows. This is my first fishing show."   

His daughter Rebecca Weidensee and son-in-law Jim Weidensee bought the booth as a Christmas gift.   

"I am repairing the rods of the high school anglers, free of charge," he said. "They have a job to do, qualifying for sectionals."   

Volke has been active in the Minooka Anglers Club since it began in 2008 when Illinois made bass fishing an organized high school activity.   

"You have to give back to the community, it is not just about fishing," Volke said.

You can follow on Facebook at Mud in Yer Eye.

