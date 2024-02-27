Chicago fishing: Fishing through seesawing weather and Braidwood reopens

Fishing through seesawing weather (how many times can you go from unseasonable heat to snow in one week?) leads this sprawling raw-file Midwest Fishing Report.

The photo at the top, a bit of reminder what ice fishing looks like, came from Kurt's Island Sports Shop in Minocqua, Wisconsin.

OPENING DAY AT BRAIDWOOD LAKE

The cooling lake in southwestern Will County reopens to fishing on Friday, March 1. Hours are 6 a.m.-sunset.

UPDATE ON CHICAGO PASSES

Stacey Gree ne at Park Bait at Montrose Harbor is willing to sell parking and pier passes to anyone who contacts her (I would suggest Facebook). Park Bait aims to open Saturday.

The Northerly Island Visitor Center remains closed, but parking passes or pier passes (credit card only) may be bought at these places and times at Carl Vizzone emailed:

"Monday – North Park Village Nature Center 5801 N Pulaski Rd. Building “D” 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM Thursday – Lincoln Park Cultural Center 2045 North Lincoln Park West 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM Friday – Big Marsh Park 11559 S. Stony Island 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM I suggest emailing fishing@chicagoparkdistrict.com with questions."

Chicago Park District’s parking passes ($20 for two months) are for the anglers’ parking lots at DuSable and Burnham harbors.

The park district pier passes ($10 for the season) allow legal access to select piers at Jackson Park, Burnham, DuSable, Diversey, Belmont and Montrose harbors.

NAVY PIER ANGLING

North side of Navy Pier is open for anglers. Discounted parking for anglers is $9 daily, beginning at 5 a.m.; must be out by 10 a.m. for the discount. Click here to prepay for the discounted tickets.

LAKEFRONT PARKING

My column from Nov. 30, 2022, on parking the length of the Chicago lakefront is posted at https://chicago.suntimes.com/2022/11/30/23485385/chicago-lakefront-parking-fishing

AREA LAKES

Ken “Husker” O’Malley with a largemouth bass from an area pond. Provided

Ken “Husker” O’Malley of Husker Outdoors emailed the photos above and below, and this:

"Hey Dale,

A 70 plus degree in February with Southwest winds. Sound like a good day to be out? You bet it was. There was several bite windows that stretched from early afternoon to the last hour before sunset. The hot bait of the day was a BPF Lures lipless crank worked along the outside weedlines on the North shorelines. You know you have the right bait and color when every bass would t-bone the bait. The spinnerbait made the trip but never saw the water today. Water temps have climbed to the mid 40’s with the almost record setting temps. Tomorrow should be another stellar day before the cold front hits. Get out and enjoy the weather and the bite.

Here’s the nature pic of the week (below).

TTYL

Ken "Husker" O'Malley

Husker Outdoors

Waterwerks fishing team"

Nature photo while out fishing takenby Ken “Husker” O’Malley. Ken “Husker” O’Malley

Pete Lamar emailed:

"Hi Dale,

Only one outing last week, to a hidden pond in Kane Co. within walking distance of home. A 64 degree afternoon, so why wait for Braidwood or LaSalle? The crappie action was almost non-stop for the hour before sunset; all fish came on a small white streamer. The smaller bodies of water warm more quickly than the lakes; best to fish an inlet, a windblown shore or the north ends of the ponds where the warmest water will be found."

That's good advice for fishing our up and down unusual winter weather.

A yellow bass caught from open water on Island Lake in late February. Provided by Rob Abouchar

Rob Abouchar messaged the photo above and this:

"Hi Dale

The ice finally went from island lake last week and the action started for largemouth bass. Casting a 1/2 oz.bill lewis rattle trap in the evening at last light produced a nice largie . On Sunday morning casting a #5 mepps black fury bucktail in orange and black took a nice bass. It seems early and late are best times. I used a slow retrieve in the cold water. Keeping the bait above the witches hair is important. A medium golden roach minnow took largemouth and yellow bass under a bobber and small red octopus hook.

This Saturday its a trip to the Fishing Swap meet with the Bass fishing club.

CHAIN O’LAKES AREA

Water is open everywhere, but be aware that the water level is very low and use caution navigating and launching; there's been some perch and crappie being caught.

NOTE: Check updates on water conditions at foxwaterway.com or (847) 587-8540.

NOTE 2: Stratton Lock and Dam is closed through April 30, 2024.

CHICAGO RIVER

Dan Edwards at Bridgeport Bait and Tackle said they're catching catfish and some crappie on the South Branch.

COOLING LAKES

Braidwood reopens Friday, March 1; LaSalle, March 15; and Heidecke, April 1.

DOWNSTATE

POWERTON:Both bank and boat fishing are open. Hours are 8 a.m.-4 p.m. through April 30.

EMIQUON PRESERVE: Open. Access permits and liability waivers are available Tuesday to Saturday at Dickson Mounts Museum, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Randy Smith, Illinois River project director for The Nature Conservancy, emailed this year’s end overview:

"I haven’t heard any good reports from bass anglers this year [2023], but the folks chasing crappie and catfish have done well. Finding the old ditches that are now underwater and fishing the bottoms for catfish or the vertical sides for crappie seems to be the strategy."

SPRING LAKE: Open.

HENNEPIN-HOPPER: Reopens May 1.

GREEN LAKE AREA, WISCONSIN

Guide Mike Norris emailed:

"Fishing Report – 2/26/2024

Mike Norris

Big Green Lake: Ninety-five percent wide open. Beyer’s Cove and the very north end of Dartmouth Bay are the only viable ice fishing locations. And you better bring a board to walk over the soft shoreline ice. If your boat isn’t in storage, now is the time to charge the batteries and head to the lake. The general gamefish season doesn’t close until March 31st, so fishing for all species of gamefish is on the table. I talked to several old-timers who say they have never seen the lake fully open at this time of the year. So, what opportunities lie ahead? Crappies are the first thing that comes to my mind. In the early season, they usually congregate on flats where dead vegetation heats up during sunny days. With a good pair of sunglasses, look for dark spots on the bottom, and fish for them with a small jig and minnow suspended beneath a float. At this time of year, smallmouth bass hang out on primary and secondary break lines – anywhere from 25 to 60 feet deep, on primary and secondary break lines. Look for the fish with your electronics and then vertically jig for them with soft plastics. Lake trout will be deeper yet, and tube jigs tipped with Cisco meat is a deadly presentation.

Fox Lake: This lake has been on fire as far as crappies fishing goes. As of last week, ice anglers were getting nice-sized crappies just off the Boathouse Tavern located on Kuno Trail. But ice fishing may be coming to a swift end with record-warm temperatures predicted for early this week. By next week you should be able to reach them by boat. Walleye fishing is decent at ducks into the early evening."

HEIDECKE LAKE

Scheduled to reopen April 1.

KANKAKEE RIVER

Bob Johnson with a smallmouth bass from the Kankakee River. Provided

Bob Johnson emailed the photo above and this:

"Dale - Kankakee Bass caught on a Ned rig today 2/25. Fishing was a bit slow but did catch 1/2 dozen both on finesse and crainkbaits. I’m thinking up and down temps have bite slower than expected. River is in great shape with water temps back up to 44, 45 degrees and pool normal. This bass weighed 3lb 11 ounces most likely closer to 4 later in year. Catch and release."

Greg Aiello with a big smallmouth bass caught from the Kankakee River. Provided

Greg Aiello emailed the photo above and this:

"Good morning thought I'd share this 20" 3.5 lb smallie from kankakee river on crankbait sun afternoon THANX ALWAYS DALE love seeing your columns"

LAKE ERIE

Click here for the Ohio DNR Report.

LAKEFRONT

Dana Robinson messaged Monday:

"Hey Dale. Hit 95th today. Two guys that were there before me were powerlining and caught nothing. I stayed for an hour, same result. Wind was definitely an issue in my humble opinion."

My guess is that the weather shift Tuesday night/Wednesday could change things up. Maybe. It is a weird year.

Dan Edwards at Bridgeport Bait and Tackle said 87th slowed for perch, it's spotty; still some coho and browns at 39th, some browns and lakers on spoons and crankbaits at Northerly Island and browns at Belmont on Moonshine lures.

Stacey Gree ne at Park Bait at Montrose Harbor texted Tuesday morning:

"Good morning

Water got turned on this morning.

Filling the tank now. If all goes as planned we will open for the season on Saturday morning hours to start will be 6am to 4 pm. We will adjust them later in the month. Also because it is so early in the month hours can fluctuate based on the weather. It's always best to call the shop first."

LaSALLE LAKE

Reopens March 15.

MADISON LAKES, WISCONSIN

Click here for the update from D&S Bait , Tackle & Fly Shop .

MAZONIA

Fishing is open at both units.

Hours are 6 a.m. to sunset.

NORTHERN WISCONSIN

Kurt Justice at Kurt’s Island Sport Shop in Minocqua emailed the photo at the top and this:

"Just one week left to the inland gamefish season here in the Northwoods. Lines out of the water at 11:59 PM on Sunday, March 3rd!

Thanks to a couple more single digit mornings last week, we may have some of the best ice we’ve had all season, reports and personal measurements are ranging from 10-15” with 11-13” the most common. Even had a report of 11” on South Trout! Last week at bat for gamefish so we will start there…

Walleye: Fair-Good – Tough with high pressure, but evenings picked up by Sunday night (2/25). Jigging Raps, Tikka Minnows and Slab Raps produced fish in the upper teen to mid-20” range. Tip-ups with suckers seemed best after dark. Most reports from off shore humps and sand bars, though weed edges in 9-14’ also picking up evening traffic.

Northern Pike: Fair-Good – Following a slow down of action, Pike activity also improved as of 2/25. Big baits to deter smaller Bass and Pike preferred. Pike suckers and large shiners. Mornings still slower (could be single digit temps) but improve as things warm.

Largemouth Bass: Fair – Action best on warmer days. Medium shiners on tip-ups, but a #3 pimple loaded with waxies will also work. Anglers using tip-downs with small minnows also reporting catching Bass – try small golden shiners if Bass are your target on tip-downs.

Bluegill: Fair-Good – Like everything else, action came late in the weekend. Anglers reported hardest part keeping lines in the water. Nice Gills (7 ½+”) in weeds of 5-9’. Others finding Gills over basins of smaller lakes (less than 500 acres) using tungsten to get (and keep) waxies, spikes or mousses down to the fish.

Yellow Perch: Fair – Most reports from anglers fishing weeds of 5-12’ for other panfish scoring on nice “eaters” of 8– 9 ½” on jigs with waxies or deadsticks and minnows. Get just outside of the weeds into mud and lots of little ones. Deeper mud flats (20-30’) providing some nice fish on spoons with wigglers.

Crappie: Fair – Best over basins of 22-34’. Be patient as schools seem to be on the move. Small, flashy lures to attract – Tikka Flash, Jointed Pin Heads and small Kastmasters, then a more subtle approach at times to trigger shy fish.

A few Burbot being caught by night time Walleye anglers. Not much on Whitefish. Nothing on Bullheads.

Forecast: I had down 58 hours of temps above freezing and 72 hours below through Saturday. Aboves in 50’s at times, lows in single digits (one 17-hour stretch) bracketed by temps in teens mid-week to firm things up. Dare I say ice should hold through the weekend, but if we don’t get more cold snaps in March, it may not last long.

And another ice season has sped by.

NORTHWEST INDIANA

On the steelhead front, David Riner won the Northwest Indiana Steelheaders' Spring Fever Steelhead Tournament with an 11-pound, 4-ounce steelhead.

Capt. Rich Sleziak at Slez’s Bait in Lake Station texted:

"Perch still good most days for perch when weather allows boats out to what most call the clay flats in 50 to 60ft of water straight out from Gary light.

Some coho for trollers not crazy fast yet but some being caught fishing the beach and walls and rocks around Gary and the port of Indiana.

Few coho and brown trout and some white fish being caught off Michigan city lighthouse pier. Not a big batch of fish around yet but lil action happening.

Crappie action good most days fishing on lake George in Hobart off the Wisconsin st bridge and the gazebo next to chase bank. Minnows and Rufus jr jigs tipped with waxworms.

Few steelhead being caught in northwest Indiana tributaries. Must move around and cover some water. Voodoo jigs tipped with waxworms being best bait."

SHABBONA LAKE

Through Thursday, Feb. 29, site hours are 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Beginning Friday, March 1, site hours are 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

Boondocks is closed.

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN

Staff at Tackle Haven in Benton Harbor said pier is slow, just an occasional brown, steelhead or coho while white fish are day to day; a few walleye and steelhead at Berrien Springs; smallmouth bass are good in the river; a few boaters going out for coho and perch when weather allows.

WINNEBAGO SYSTEM, WISCONSIN

The final day of the sturgeon-spearing season on the Winnebago system in Wisconsin brought luck for Angela Gade, who harvested a 53-inch, 24.9-pound, M1 male. Provided by the Wisconsin DNR

Sturgeon-spearing season ended Sunday. The Wisconsin DNR recapped:

"On this last Sunday of the season, 7 lake sturgeon were harvested on Lake Winnebago (0 juvenile females, 3 adult females and 4 males). This brings the Lake Winnebago total to 45 juvenile females, 102 adult females and 155 males.

Spearers were also back on the Upriver Lakes for the last day of the season, where 6 lake sturgeon were speared (0 juvenile females, 1 adult female and 5 males). All the fish were registered at the Indian Point registration station. This makes the final Upriver totals for the season 26 juvenile females, 33 adult females and 71 males. Today, the largest fish came from Lake Poygan. It was a 125.7-pound, 75.1-inch, F4 female speared by Kevin Pawlacyk."

WISCONSIN DELLS

Guide Mike Norris emailed:

"Fishing Report – 2/26/2024

Mike Norris

. . .

Wisconsin Dells: Wide-open. On some days, the walleye bite is strong, with up to 60 walleyes caught, and on other days, the bite is tough, with 20 or fewer walleyes caught. Work current seams with jig and plastics. Try just downstream for the Wisconsin Dells dam."

WOLF RIVER, WISCONSIN

Guide Bill Stoeger texted:

"The water level in the river is very low. The deep water holes are full of 2-3 year old class walleye. Not many of the mature fish have shown up yet. Water temp Tuesday morning was 36.2. The ice, for the most part, is unsafe."