The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, March 4, 2024
Outdoors Sports

Fish of the Week goes beyond big bass at Braidwood opener

Joe Kwiecinski’s big largemouth bass, caught on opening day at Braidwood Lake, earns Fish of the Week and also gives a chance to get the feel of the opener at the cooling lake.

By  Dale Bowman
   
SHARE Fish of the Week goes beyond big bass at Braidwood opener
fotw03-06-24largemouthskisdad.jpg

Joe Kwiecinski holds one of the best largemouth bass caught on opening day at Braidwood Lake.

Provided

Cindy Kwiecinski messaged that her husband Joe caught a 4.79-pound largemouth bass Friday on opening day at Braidwood Lake. He earns Fish of the Week.

But fishing is just part of the opener at Braidwood. The cooling lake in southwest Will County is built on the remnants of coal mining, including the gaudy landmark mine spoil of Torino Hill on the south end.

Braidwood03-01-23torinohillclearview.jpg

The mine spoil of Torino Hill on the south end of Braidwood Lake is a distinctive feature of the cooling lake, shown here on opening day in 2023 after the fog lifted.

Dale Bowman

Their son Ryan "Ski" Kwiecinski described the draw of opening day on Facebook to Tim Rachoy as, "Tradition tacos bags music can't beat it."

Kwiecinski, who camped out overnight, arrived at 2 p.m. Thursday, but was only third in line. Pete Banach was the earliest at 10:45 a.m.

Father-and-son Kwiecinski caught 53 fish Friday morning, highlighted by Joe's big bass. The father-and-son have a long history in fishing, as I documented in a column about eight years ago when "Ski" was a senior at Sandburg.

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and their stories (the stories matter, as this one shows) around Chicago fishing, runs Wednesdays in the paper Sun-Times.

To make submissions, email (BowmanOutside@gmail.com ) or contact me on Facebook ( Dale Bowman ), X ( @BowmanOutside ), Instagram ( @BowmanOutside ) or Bluesky ( @BowmanOutside.bsky.social ).

Next Up In Outdoors
Chicago outdoors: Dog toys, sandhill regulars, bowhunting turkeys
Decades of urban coyotes go into making ‘Coyotes Among Us’
Viewing ‘Fluddles’ as a word and a film on conservation
Go & Show: Will Robbie Gould show at the Indoor Fishing Flea Market?
An Impressionist mystery floats at the Chicago Maritime Museum
Chicago outdoors: Seesawing weather makes for unusual fishing
The Latest
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Monday, March 4, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
CFD-05 (1).JPG
News
4 hospitalized in 2-vehicle crash in Beverly
A woman driving a Honda SUV northbound in the 10700 block of South Western Avenue tried to make a left turn and was hit by a Chevy SUV, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
carrol shooting 03092018-1.jpg
News
Arrest made after sexual assault in Calumet Heights
Police responded to reports of an ongoing sexual assault and found a person allegedly assaulting and beating a 24-year-old woman. The person was arrested and the victim was taken to Trinity Hospital in fair condition for facial injuries.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Screen Shot 2024-03-03 at 10.23.15 PM.png
News
Crews battle wildfire at Tinley Park nature preserve
Forest preserve staff worked with Tinley Park firefighters Saturday to put down a brush fire at Bobolink Meadow Land and Water Reserve, putting the fire out by 5:30, a forest preserve spokesperson said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Screen Shot 2024-03-03 at 8.57.38 PM.png
White Sox
New Sox Kevin Pillar has a lot to play for this season
Outfielder needs 100 more days to reach the 10-year mark
By Mark Gonzales
 