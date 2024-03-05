Chicago fishing: Turn to spring fishing, Braidwood opener & a mudpuppy lure

The plethora of reports and photos this week are good indications of spring fishing being here and lead this truly sprawling raw-file Midwest Fishing Report; plus there's a treasure hunt to find a mention of a mudpuppy lure.

Gary Hirschel emailed the photo above from an outing trolling for salmon and trout, which turned into a trip for catching northern pike. Details are in the lakefront report.

Scene photographed a year ago in Green Lake area of Wisconsin. Mike Norris

And it has been such a weird, record-breaking winter, I had to include the photos above and below texted by Mike Norris of Green Lake in Wisconsin (his regular fishing report is in its usual spot). He texted:

"What a difference between this year and last year. A photo I took of my next door neighbor working on his tan last Sunday and a photo looking out my front door on the same day one year earlier."

Mike Norris’ neighbor working on his tan exactly a year after the massive snow photo on the same date in the Green Lake area of Wisconsin. Mike Norris

BRAIDWOOD OPENING DAYS

The cooling lake in southwest Will County reopened to fishing on Friday. The lake is open daily 6 a.m.-sunset. Wind conditions may impact boater access.

Bob Johnson with a largemouth bass caught and released at Braidwood Lake. Provided

Bob Johnson emailed the photos above and below, and this:

"Hi Dale - Braidwood lake opener today was another good one! Lines formed early last night and grew long by 6:00 a.m. I arrived at 1:00 am and still had 14 boats ahead of me and more arrived later. Weather was very good for this time of year considering. I fished mid lake and towards cold side catching several good sized largemouth on an assortment of lures including Crainkbaits, Ned Rigs but a white spinner bait tipped with a natural shad tail fooled big bass. Water temp from high 50’s to mid 60’s on areas I fished. Also caught 1 solid hard fighting Hybrid along with several undersized channel cats. A great opener!"

Bob Johnson with a hybrid striped bass caught and released at Braidwood Lake. Provided

Wayne Hankins texted on his catches:

"Endless bluegills and few nice catfish

I'm going to post some pics after work today"

Rob Abouchar holds a largemouth bass caught at Braidwood Lake. Provided

Rob Abouchar messaged the photo above and this:

"Hi Dale It was a great week for fishing and fishing related activities.

. . .

Monday i headed to Braidwood for my traditional Pulaski day outin. With the wind up i opted for shoreline fishing. Some very nice bass were hitting rapala Og Rocco squarebill crankbaits in the rocks on the warm side. Some real big ones were hitting quite hard.

. . .

Tight lines and good health!

Rob"

Dan Edwards at Bridgeport Bait and Tackle said he had two reports of nice-sized catfish on opening days.

NEW BAIT/TACKLE SHOP

FishTech, the Morton Grove shop, expands into Wisconsin with a location in at 5219 88th Avenue in Kenosha. It opens this week. Phone is (262) 455-7319.

UPDATE ON CHICAGO PASSES

The Northerly Island Visitor Center remains closed, but parking passes or pier passes (credit card only) may be bought at these places and times as Carl Vizzone emailed:

"Monday – North Park Village Nature Center 5801 N Pulaski Rd. Building “D” 9 a.m. –4 p.m.

Thursday – Lincoln Park Cultural Center 2045 North Lincoln Park West 9 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Friday – Big Marsh Park 11559 S. Stony Island 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Email fishing@chicagoparkdistrict.com with questions."

Chicago Park District parking passes ($20 for two months) are for the anglers’ parking lots at DuSable and Burnham harbors.

The park district pier passes ($10 for the season) allow legal access to select piers at Jackson Park, Burnham, DuSable, Diversey, Belmont and Montrose harbors.

NAVY PIER ANGLING

North side of Navy Pier is open for anglers. Discounted parking for anglers is $9 daily, beginning at 5 a.m.; must be out by 10 a.m. for the discount. Click here to prepay for the discounted tickets.

LAKEFRONT PARKING

My column from Nov. 30, 2022, on parking the length of the Chicago lakefront is posted at https://chicago.suntimes.com/2022/11/30/23485385/chicago-lakefront-parking-fishing

AREA LAKES

Jim Hennessy holds a big largemouth bass caught pond fishing in Schererville, Indiana. Provided

Jim Hennessy emailed about fishing over the warm weekend with the photo above and this:

"Fishing with my son at a neighborhood pond in Schererville IN. I was throwing a white swim jig at wind blown rocky shorelines. Besides a few bluegill, this was the only fish that I caught. We guessed it to be 4-5 lbs.

That's all I got! Can't wait for some stable weather!"

I think we might be waiting for a bit on stable weather.

Ken “Husker” O’Malley holds a largemouth bass caught pond fishing. Provided

Ken “Husker” O’Malley of Husker Outdoors emailed the photo above and this:

"Hey Dale,

Here’s a recap from the past week.

The beautiful May like weather continues. Water temps hit the low 50’s which is unheard of in February. The Southern shorelines are 5-7 degrees lower than the Northern ones due to those southern winds the last few days. The bite wasn’t as good as the last few days. Get one here and there but no real consistent bite window. The outside weedlines took most of the active biters. I did spot a few bass up tight to shore in skinny water. Can’t blame them for wanting to enjoy the sunny day. The BPF Lures lipless crank took all the bass once again today. They wouldn’t touch the spinnerbait so the lipless remained front and center. There’s plenty of green weeds due to the mild winter. Work the bait just over the top of them and you will get bit.

TTYL

Ken "Husker" O'Malley

Husker Outdoors

Waterwerks fishing team"

Jim Ulm caught a good crappie from Island Lake. Provided by Rob Abouchar

Rob Abouchar messaged the photo above and this:

"Hi Dale It was a great week for fishing and fishing related activities.

The Muskie fishing swap meet with the Leyden Bass fishing club provided an opportunity to browse and purchase just about anything fishing related. One of my anglers was hoping to find a mudpuppy lure which to no surprise he found. I got some nice finds like a full panel of Black Beatle spins, an ugly stick and a nice Beaver Dam Tip Up. Several people asked me about the tip up making me very proud of the find.

On Island lake in getting some largemouth bass on a arucu shad lipless crank and mepps in line spinner. Some really big crappie are going on medium golden roach minnows under a float. The water was 44 degrees on Sunday when i splashed my boat in.

. . .

On the music front some dates are coming in for summer for the conscious rockers reggae band. We have june 7 at mso in waucanda and waiting to hear from keifs reef on the river. Gozortenplat is locking up a date of july 19 at Reggie's in Chicago. And midnite mile 4/20 at the irish mill. Lots going on. The management at keifs is like a nibbling fish that wont eat. we'll keep dangling the lure out there to land the gig!

Tight lines and good health!

Rob"

My Tuesday is made with the music report. I love Reggie's. My son's band, "Something in the Shadows," performed in that righteous space around Christmas.

Dan Edwards at Bridgeport Bait and Tackle said customers are finding crappie at Tampier and Saganashkee Slough.

BRAIDWOOD LAKE

See above for details on the opener Friday.

Open daily 6 a.m.-sunset.

Click here for a preview that gives hope for a good year.

CHAIN O’LAKES AREA

Kyle Tepper at Triangle Sports and Marine in Antioch said they starting to get some crappie (mainly on plastics) up shallow, mixed with perch and bluegills (minnows, plastics, or waxies) in the channels with water; walleye shallow (roaches under floats or little stickbaits) and deep (Rippin' Raps); muskies, especially smaller ones, are active; catfish are good on multiple fatheads.

NOTE: Check updates on water conditions at foxwaterway.com or (847) 587-8540.

NOTE 2: Stratton Lock and Dam is closed through April 30, 2024.

CHICAGO RIVER

Jeffrey Williams with a smallmouth bass caught from the Chicago River. Provided

Jeffrey Williams messaged the photos above and below, and this:

"Back out on the Riverwalk for the 1st time this year and didnt dissapoint, 5 total smallies between 1 and 2 lbs"

He later expanded his report.

"Caught the smallies on fatheads, had to jig em thoe, water temp is slowly climbing, warmest part i recorded was around 48 degrees"

He added

"Aside from smallies, my brother [Jesse Gonzalez] hooked into 2 decent carp"

Jesse Gonzalez with a carp from the Chicago River. Provided

Dan Edwards at Bridgeport Bait and Tackle said catfish and crappie are being caught downtown; customers caught some big bluegill at Ping Tom Park; decent action for a variety around the Daley Launch.

COOLING LAKES

Braidwood is open; LaSalle reopens March 15; and Heidecke, April 1.

DES PLAINES RIVER

Dan Edwards at Bridgeport Bait and Tackle said northern pike are going.

DOWNSTATE

Gene Jarka holds a largemouth bass caught from Hennepin Canal. Provided

HENNEPIN CANAL: Gene Jarka emailed the photo above and this:

"Hello Dale,

This past weekend I hit the Hennepin Canal for a bit to enjoy the warm weather and some March open water fishing. For those that are not familiar with it, the Hennepin Canal is classified as an "abandoned waterway" that runs from the Mississippi River near Rock Island to the Illinois River near Hennepin. Very long story short, it opened in 1907, but was soon abandoned due to obsolescence when the railroad became a more efficient means of transporting goods. Left behind is a 75 mile stretch of water and trails that offer a variety of activities ( fishing, hunting,biking and kayaking). It's stocked by the IDNR regularly with Largemouth, Sauger and Bluegill, and is home to many other species. I am fortunate enough to live about 15 minutes from a section of this amazing waterway and some decent fishing. On Sunday I hooked 2 bass in about an hour, throwing a 1/4 jig with a Strike King Rage Craw, including this one.

Tight lines,

Gene Jarka"

I appreciate the history of one of our underutilized resources.

CLINTON: Dan Edwards at Bridgeport Bait and Tackle said customers are catching white bass.

POWERTON: Both bank and boat fishing are open. Hours are 8 a.m.-4 p.m. through April 30.

EMIQUON PRESERVE: Open. Access permits and liability waivers are available Tuesday to Saturday at Dickson Mounts Museum, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Randy Smith, Illinois River project director for The Nature Conservancy, emailed this year’s end overview:

"I haven’t heard any good reports from bass anglers this year [2023], but the folks chasing crappie and catfish have done well. Finding the old ditches that are now underwater and fishing the bottoms for catfish or the vertical sides for crappie seems to be the strategy."

SPRING LAKE:Open.

HENNEPIN-HOPPER: Reopens May 1.

GREEN LAKE AREA, WISCONSIN

Guide Mike Norris emailed:

"Fishing Report – 3/4/2024

Mike Norris

Big Green Lake: Last week, the weather was quite erratic, with temperatures ranging from 70 degrees to 20 degrees in a single day. However, the 70-degree high temperature on Sunday marked the end of the ice fishing season for 2023-2024. Even the smaller lakes that still had ice are now entirely thawed. Anglers who wish to catch fish for cooking are now limited to panfish or fishing walleyes and saugers on any of Wisconsin's River systems, both of which have continuous seasons. The water temperature of Big Green Lake is in the mid to upper 30s; however, the crappie bite is starting to develop where warmer water can be found. Anglers should explore the T-Channels and marshy area east of County A for early-season bluegill and crappie. Wisconsin's catch and release season for largemouth and smallmouth bass is currently in effect, providing anglers with an early season opportunity to pursue their favorite gamefish. Lake trout are also available with artificial lures on a catch-and-release basis. Wisconsin’s general gamefish season will reopen on the first Saturday in May."

HEIDECKE LAKE

Scheduled to reopen April 1.

KANKAKEE RIVER

Bob Johnson holds smallmouth bass caught and released on the Kankakee River. Provided

Bob Johnson emailed the photo above and this:

"Hi Dale - I made last minute change and headed to river instead of dealing with busy ramps at Braidwood again. Caught a handful of chunky Smallies using crainkbaits and jigs with craw trailers. A couple of these bass were fat so the spring feed is going. They’ll be getting ready to spawn in about a month or more. River is perfect with clear water and 47 degrees. Also caught a small Northern Pike which was a pleasant surprise. Catch and release!"

LAKE ERIE

Click here for the Ohio DNR Report.

LAKEFRONT

Frank Petito holds a northern pike caught off Chicago. Provided by Gary Hirschel

Gary Hirschel emailed the photo at the very top, the photo above, the photo below, and this :

"Hi Dale,

Looks like our pike population is in good shape. Report below as well as a few pics.

Tried for salmon but only these guys would cooperate. Hope all is well with you.

G"

Here is his full report:

"Hi guys, Mike Oesland, Frank Petito and I launched out of Diversy at 9am and motored to the Play Pen, Chicago Lighthouse, Navy Pier and Monroe Harbor. Water was 39 degrees and we had a spread of body baits, dodger flys, spoons. No trout or salmon to be found. We did find two pike inside Monroe harbor in the 9th inning of our trip. One pike took a flicker shad on a down rigger and the other a flicker minnow on a 1 color. Pretty cool as we were 20 feet from the shore when these were caught. Great day with two fine gentlemen and nice to be on the water.

Puddle Jumper"

Mike Oesland holds a northern pike caught off Chicago. Provided by Gary Hirschel

Dan Edwards at Bridgeport Bait and Tackle said customers are using Bloody Nose lures for browns at Belmont and Diversey; a few coho at McCormick and 63rd; some smaller perch are around

Stacey Greene at Park Bait at Montrose Harbor said there's been some small coho and brown trout, both powerliners and casters. Current hours are 6 a.m.-4 p.m.

LaSALLE LAKE

Reopens March 15.

MADISON LAKES, WISCONSIN

Click here for the update from D&S Bait , Tackle & Fly Shop .

MAZONIA

Fishing is open at both units.

Hours are 6 a.m. to sunset.

NORTHERN WISCONSIN

Kurt Justice at Kurt’s Island Sport Shop in Minocqua emailed:

"The inland game fish season is over! The warm winter of 23/24 continues to confound anglers with unseasonably warm weather and ice thickness far less than we've ever seen at this time of year. Temps in the '50s and even '60s followed by Lows in the Sub-Zero range this past week made ice safety a real concern. As of this writing March 5th ice is still good on most lakes averaging 8 to 10 in thick but access to the good ice is deteriorating.

Use caution anywhere you are ice fishing from here on out. Access with Southern or Southeastern exposures are the first to pull away. Northern exposures, those with South shores that get the least sun hold ice the longest.

It was a better than usual last weekend of the game fish season. Nice catches of walleye to 26" in Northern Pike 36 to 37" reported and largemouth bass several of the 18 to 20 inch kind were caught and released.

Thanks to the teams for Winneconne Neenah, Slinger Kettle Moraine and Rosholt for helping gather such great reports during our 6th annual K.I.S.S. High School ice fishing tournament this past Saturday, great anglers and great sports people!

Crappies. Very good

Best bite very early morning from dawn till 8:30 a.m. then again in the late afternoons. Basin fishing shined on tip downs using small fathead minnows or roses. Flashy jigs or spoons such as pinheads and Tika flashes produced best tipped with wax worms. For shallower anglers, 8 to 13 ft weeds while slow dropping lightweight spoons tipped with waxes or plastics plenty of nice 10 to 12 inch fish with lots of slabs of 13 to 14 in being caught.

Bluegills. Very good

Early morning through mid-morning and again mid-afternoon till dusk. Nice girls in the seven to nine and a half inch range with averages of 7 to 8 in 3 mm tungsten jigs tipped with waxes or mouses or plastics to invest. Jigs with hair on seem to also convince the hesitant biters. While weeds and six to 10 ft seem to best reports of larger gills 8 and 1/2 to 10 in coming from over deeper water of 14 to 18 ft.

Yellow perch. Good to very good

Mud bite just outside weeds in 14 to 18 ft using spoons such as pimples cast masters to deliver wigglers or red spikes best. Nice eaters in that 8:10 range just a few reports of larger fish.

Having checked ice this morning March 5th my guess is there will be opportunities throughout portions of the Northwoods to ice fish through the upcoming weekend.

Walking only, use creepers, take safety spikes where flotation and take a friend. Be very careful, travel light. We will continue to monitor the ice this week so check our Facebook page and website for updates."

NORTHWEST INDIANA

Capt. Rich Sleziak at Slez’s Bait in Lake Station texted:

"Perch bite still solid in 55 to 60 Ft or water straight out from Gary light.

Crappie going at wolf lake, lake George in Hobart and the marinas on cedar lake. Minnows or jigs tipped with waxworms.

Coho bite for pier guys and boaters still on slow side. Any day now a load of fish will sho up."

ROCK RIVER, WISCONSIN

Arden Katz said that walleye are good at Jefferson Dam on an 1/8th-ounce jig and a fly on a three-way jig.

SHABBONA LAKE

Boondocks is closed.

March site hours are 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN