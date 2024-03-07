Illinois Deer Classic and Fish & Hook Sports Show lead packed weekend for Go & Show
It’s a week with multiple options for Go & Show, across multiple states, from the Illinois Deer Classic in Peoria to the Fish & Hook Sports Show in Lockport to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Sports Show.
Go & Show stretches from Madison, Wisconsin to Peoria to Grand Rapids, Michigan this week.
The Illinois Deer Classic settles into a better time slot—Friday to Sunday, March 8-10—at the Peoria Civic Center than the early April date last year. This is all things deer hunting. The $20 entry for the big buck contest includes a three-day pass to the show. (Opening day last year was interesting with tornado warning lining up our daughter and I with many others on an interior wall.)
- The Fish & Hook Sports Show is the big local show from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday at the VFW Post 5788 in Lockport.
- The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Sports Show opens today, March 7, and runs through Sunday, March 10, at the Wisconsin State Fair Park in West Allis, Wisconsin. I have yet to make this show.
- Canoecopia, which I have meant to attend for years, is Friday March 8, through Sunday, March 10, at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison, Wisconsin. Not going to make it this year either.
- The Rockford RV, Camping & Travel Show is Friday, March 8, to Sunday, March 10, at the Indoor Sports Center in Loves Park.
- Also opening today, March 7, and running through Sunday, March 10, is the Ultimate Sports Show, at DeVos Place in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
