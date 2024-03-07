The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, March 7, 2024
Outdoors Sports

Illinois Deer Classic and Fish & Hook Sports Show lead packed weekend for Go & Show

It’s a week with multiple options for Go & Show, across multiple states, from the Illinois Deer Classic in Peoria to the Fish & Hook Sports Show in Lockport to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Sports Show.

By  Dale Bowman
   
deerclassic04-01-23MelJohnsonreplica.jpg

A replica of Mel Johnson’s world-record typical buck for white-tailed deer was on display last year at the Illinois Deer Classic at the Peoria Civic Center.

Dale Bowman

Go & Show stretches from Madison, Wisconsin to Peoria to Grand Rapids, Michigan this week.

The Illinois Deer Classic settles into a better time slot—Friday to Sunday, March 8-10—at the Peoria Civic Center than the early April date last year. This is all things deer hunting. The $20 entry for the big buck contest includes a three-day pass to the show. (Opening day last year was interesting with tornado warning lining up our daughter and I with many others on an interior wall.)

fishandhook03-12-22crowdbest.jpg

The crowds line the Fish and Hook Sports Show last year in Lockport.

Dale Bowman

  • The Fish & Hook Sports Show is the big local show from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday at the VFW Post 5788 in Lockport.
  • The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Sports Show opens today, March 7, and runs through Sunday, March 10, at the Wisconsin State Fair Park in West Allis, Wisconsin. I have yet to make this show.
  • Canoecopia, which I have meant to attend for years, is Friday March 8, through Sunday, March 10, at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison, Wisconsin. Not going to make it this year either.
  • The Rockford RV, Camping & Travel Show is Friday, March 8, to Sunday, March 10, at the Indoor Sports Center in Loves Park.
  • Also opening today, March 7, and running through Sunday, March 10, is the Ultimate Sports Show, at DeVos Place in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
