The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, April 6, 2024
Outdoors Sports Sports Saturday

Chicago outdoors: Turkey flocks are among the notes

A question on the size of turkey flocks heads the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.

By  Dale Bowman
   
SHARE Chicago outdoors: Turkey flocks are among the notes
turkeys04-09-12.JPG

File photo of wild turkeys in a riverside field.

Dale Bowman

Notes come from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.

DALE'S MAILBAG

"I was on My Meals on Wheels route in Crete at the east end of Richton Road, just before the bridge, when I was stopped by a large group of turkeys. Probably 12-18 , about half on either side of Richton Road, very healthy looking.  Is this typical behavior, a group this large together?" Greg Siefert

A: Yes. Siefert's email arrived last week the day after I saw a flock of more than 20 wild turkeys in McHenry County. In summer, you may see family flocks of 15 or so with poults, but the truly big flocks come in winter. Cornell Lab of Ornithology noted, "Winter groups sometimes exceed 200 turkeys." I've never seen a flock remotely close to that big, but would love to one day.

WILD TIMES

FISH GATHERINGS

Tuesday, April 9: Mike Caldarazzo on Wisconsin muskies, Chicagoland Muskie Hunters chapter of Muskies, Inc., North Branch Pizza & Burger Co., Glenview, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, April 9: Capt. Dave Engel and annual pizza, vendor and award night, Salmon Unlimited, (note site and time change) Elk Grove VFW, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, April 10: Capt. Eric Esco, "Post-Spawn Daytime Geneva Walleyes," Lake Geneva Fishing Club, Poplar Creek Bowl, Hoffman Estates, 6 p.m.

Thursday, April 11: Capt. Joe Baron, Fishing the Chain for walleye and boat control, Riverside Fishing Club, Berwyn Moose Lodge 424, 6:45 p.m.

FLY FISHING FILM TOUR

Sunday, April 7: Gorton Center, Lake Forest, 1 and 4 p.m., flyfilmtour.com

DUCKS UNLIMITED

Friday, April 12: Lockport Dinner, Crystal Grand Banquet Hall, Lemont,

SHOWTIME

Today, April 6: Walleyes Unlimited swap meet, Antioch VFW Post 4551 , 8 a.m.-noon

Click here for the complete list of show, outdoors classes, swap meets and major ice-fishing events.

ILLINOIS SEASONS

Today, April 6, to Sunday, April 7: Second youth turkey season

Monday, April 8, to Friday, April 12: First season turkey season, south zone

SAFARI CLUB INTERNATIONAL

April 20: SCI Illinois and Chicago chapter’s banquet, Medinah Banquets, Addison

HUNTER SAFETY

Next weekend, April 13-14: Ingleside, s.frey2008@yahoo.com

April 27-28: Diamond, (815) 907-7345

Full state listing at dnr2.illinois.gov/SafetyEd/SafetyEdClassByCounty

U.S. COAST GUARD AUXILIARY

Next Saturday, April 13: Boat America, Chicago, Dan O'Connell, cgaux.doc@gmail.com

Next Saturday, April 13: Suddenly in Command, Des Plaines, Jerry Miarecki, jerry@stclairmarine.com

Next Up In Outdoors
Uncoiling some Chicago outdoors history
Walleyes Unlimited’s swap meet and Fly Fishing Film Tour lead Go & Show
Dream of big muskies? Heidecke Lake might be the place
Chicago fishing: Illinois’ spring trout season opener and other (alleged) signs of spring
Try Amphibian of the Week for something completely different
13-year-old bags his first wild turkey while hunting with his grandpa
The Latest
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_645.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Bossy sister is aggravating my mental health problems
Person with generalized anxiety disorder considers cutting ties with sibling to stop blowing up at her when she causes stress.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Portrait of a beautiful gray striped cat close up
Columnists
Cats can be just as lovable as dogs. They just have different ways of showing it.
People inclined to see cats as pitiless and cruel, I’d suggest, have watched too many cartoons with singing mice. Cats lack the muscle structure to change expressions like a human or a dog, but they speak through body language and vocalization — mainly posture.
By Gene Lyons
 
georgia-nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Saturday, April 6, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
CPD_08.JPG
News
Chicago police officer, 4 others hospitalized after car crash in Englewood
The officer suffered a back injury and was listed in good condition. Four other people were taken to a hospital for observation.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
NCAA UConn Iowa Basketball
College Sports
Caitlin Clark leads Iowa past UConn in women’s Final Four
Next up for the Hawkeyes is a rematch with unbeaten South Carolina, which lost to Iowa in last year’s national semifinals.
By Associated Press
 