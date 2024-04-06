Chicago outdoors: Turkey flocks are among the notes

Notes come from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.

DALE'S MAILBAG

"I was on My Meals on Wheels route in Crete at the east end of Richton Road, just before the bridge, when I was stopped by a large group of turkeys. Probably 12-18 , about half on either side of Richton Road, very healthy looking. Is this typical behavior, a group this large together?" Greg Siefert

A: Yes. Siefert's email arrived last week the day after I saw a flock of more than 20 wild turkeys in McHenry County. In summer, you may see family flocks of 15 or so with poults, but the truly big flocks come in winter. Cornell Lab of Ornithology noted, "Winter groups sometimes exceed 200 turkeys." I've never seen a flock remotely close to that big, but would love to one day.

WILD TIMES

FISH GATHERINGS

Tuesday, April 9: Mike Caldarazzo on Wisconsin muskies, Chicagoland Muskie Hunters chapter of Muskies, Inc., North Branch Pizza & Burger Co., Glenview, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, April 9: Capt. Dave Engel and annual pizza, vendor and award night, Salmon Unlimited, (note site and time change) Elk Grove VFW, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, April 10: Capt. Eric Esco, "Post-Spawn Daytime Geneva Walleyes," Lake Geneva Fishing Club, Poplar Creek Bowl, Hoffman Estates, 6 p.m.

Thursday, April 11: Capt. Joe Baron, Fishing the Chain for walleye and boat control, Riverside Fishing Club, Berwyn Moose Lodge 424, 6:45 p.m.

FLY FISHING FILM TOUR

Sunday, April 7: Gorton Center, Lake Forest, 1 and 4 p.m., flyfilmtour.com

DUCKS UNLIMITED

Friday, April 12: Lockport Dinner, Crystal Grand Banquet Hall, Lemont,

SHOWTIME

Today, April 6: Walleyes Unlimited swap meet, Antioch VFW Post 4551 , 8 a.m.-noon

Click here for the complete list of show, outdoors classes, swap meets and major ice-fishing events.

ILLINOIS SEASONS

Today, April 6, to Sunday, April 7: Second youth turkey season

Monday, April 8, to Friday, April 12: First season turkey season, south zone

SAFARI CLUB INTERNATIONAL

April 20: SCI Illinois and Chicago chapter’s banquet, Medinah Banquets, Addison

HUNTER SAFETY

Next weekend, April 13-14: Ingleside, s.frey2008@yahoo.com

April 27-28: Diamond, (815) 907-7345

Full state listing at dnr2.illinois.gov/SafetyEd/SafetyEdClassByCounty

U.S. COAST GUARD AUXILIARY

Next Saturday, April 13: Boat America, Chicago, Dan O'Connell, cgaux.doc@gmail.com