Tuesday, April 16, 2024
Chicago fishing: Spring spawns its usual variety and options

Truly spring-like weather over the weekend showed the variety of fishing options available around Chicago and leads this sprawling raw-file Midwest Fishing Report.

By  Dale Bowman
   
fotw04-17-24hybridHeideckeJennings.jpg

Larry Jennings holds a hybrid striped bass caught at Heidecke Lake.

Provided

Larry Jennings messaged the photo at the top and this Monday morning from Heidecke Lake, the former cooling lake near Morris:

Opening Days at Hiedecke never disappoints

CHICAGO FISHING ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETING

The Chicago Fishing Advisory Committee will hold its monthly meeting at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 18th, at the 31st Street Harbor. It is an open meeting.

ILLINOIS SPRING TROUT

fotw04-17-24rainbowtroutGreenRS.jpg

David Mecha holds a big rainbow trout caught at Green Lake.

Provided by Randy Shomo

Nearly two weeks into season, the bite is far tougher, but Randy Shomo forwarded the photo above and this:

My Bud David Mecha With a Big Rainbow At Green Lake!!!

Those 16 and older need a fishing license and inland trout stamp. Daily bag is five. Nearby sites include (Cook County) Axehead, Belleau, Green, Horsetail, Saq Quarry East, Wolf Lake at William Powers SRA; (DuPage) Grove, Pickerel, Silver; (Kankakee) Bird Park Quarry, Rock Creek in Kankakee River SP; (Kendall) Big Lake, Silver Springs SFWA; (Lake) Sand Lake, Illinois Beach SP; (McHenry County) Lake Atwood, Piscasaw Creek; (Will) Lake Milliken, Des Plaines SFWA.

SMELT

Season runs through April 30. Chicago Park District regulations the same — nets may go in at 7 p.m., must be out of the parks by 1 a.m., no open fires, no closed tents, no parking on grass or sidewalks.

UPDATE ON CHICAGO PASSES

Now that Park Bait reopened, parking passes may be bought there. Stay tuned for other sites to soon sell passes.

Email fishing@chicagoparkdistrict.com with questions.

Chicago Park District parking passes ($20 for two months) are for the anglers’ parking lots at DuSable and Burnham harbors.

LAKEFRONT PARKING

My column from Nov. 30, 2022, on parking the length of the Chicago lakefront is posted at https://chicago.suntimes.com/2022/11/30/23485385/chicago-lakefront-parking-fishing

AREA LAKES

Dave Kranz of Dave’s Bait, Tackle and Taxidermy in Crystal Lake and with his You-Tube channel, Dave Kranz Living the wild outdoors, texted:

Spring has arrived and the water level is starting to come down on the Fox River and chain. The crappies are hitting and bass are cruising the shallows in preparation for the spawn. Three oaks recreation area in Crystal lake is open for bank fishing. This lake is a no minnows area. Drop shot works well with robo worms. Rapala Husky Jerks will work for pike and bass. They also have smallmouth there.

fotw04-17-24omalley.jpeg

Ken “Husker” holds a good largemouth bass caught over the weekend.

Provided

Ken “Husker” O’Malley of Husker Outdoors emailed the photos above and below, and this:

Hey Dale,Here is a recap of this past weeks fishing.The past few summer like days have water temps on the rise. Surface temps have reached 60 degrees as of tonight. Bass have been very active up shallow chasing small bluegill and baitfish along windblown shorelines. The larger females are moving up on the spawning flats adjacent to deeper water. The best baits have been bladed jigs, spinnerbaits, lipless cranks, and swim baits. It won’t be long before bass are making beds on some of the shallower lakes.Here is the nature pic of the week. Spring is in full bloom.TTYLKen “Husker” O’MalleyHusker OutdoorsWaterwerks fishing team

fotw04-17-24nature.jpg

Ken “Husker” O’Malley’s nature shot of the week shows spring nearing full bloom.

Provided

fotw04-17-24largemouthPete.jpg

Pete Lamar with a largemouth bass from western suburbs.

Provided

Pete Lamar emailed the photo above and this:

Hi Dale,Things really picked up this week with a couple of warm days. I fished the same pond on consecutive days. First afternoon I was targeting largemouths and they were hitting well. The faster the retrieve, the more willing they were to eat. There were signs of life everywhere: bullfrogs sunning themselves, dragonflies, ducks. I spooked a good-sized bass out from under a mat of algae, then noticed a huge bullfrog only inches from where the bass had been. It’s possible that the bass was stalking the frog, but even the biggest bass in the lake couldn’t have handled this frog. The next day I went after bluegills and stuck with poppers only-I had to see if there could be any surface action. I got a few, all from the extreme north end of the lake where the water was warmest; nothing from other locations.

fotw04-17-24JimUlmpike.jpg

Jim Ulm holds a northern pike caught from Island Lake.

Provided by Rob Abouchar

Rob Abouchar messaged the photo above and this:

Hi Dale

In island lake the tulips have finally caught up to the daffodils and hyacinths. Perennials are popping and butterflies and bees are back doing their thing. I spotted a white egret in the water by the bridge at lake cook rd. Other wading birds were in nests in the treetops. It seems we are int the warmth for good but the last frost date is weeks away.

The fishing was a bit slow last week until late Saturday evening and into Sunday. Not sure if it was the stained water unstable conditions or the lake treatment that took place in early April. On Saturday the water temp was 60 degrees and had to be rising on Sunday but i never turned the electronics and just went fishing . After throwing hard moving baits with no strikes i fished a 5 inch black and blue senko and found success. I caugh several nice pre-spawn largemouth bass around wood rock and metal seawalls . It seems they are moving into spawning areas despite the stained water. My neighbor jim Ulm fished medium golden roach minnows and was catching multiple species including catfish bullhead yellow bass crappie and a nice pike. While on the water i saw one angler getting nice gills in back water areas near aerators filling a bucket. Jim was getting gills on night crawlers. It seems the lid has been loosened.

On the music front its a rehearsal with midnite mile and the shows begin on Saturday at the Irish mill . Thursday i migh go check out The Dan Peters Band at Hey Nonny in Arlington heights. L 11111111aq q13113131q He was a classmate in College at Eastern Illinois. Danno as friends call him was once described as “rocking a 50 mile radius”. It’s a Thursday but i have been wanting to check out the Hey Nonny venue for potential gig with the conscious rockers.

Toght lines and good health!
Rob

And my Tuesday is made with the music report.

Dan Edwards at Bridgeport Bait and Tackle said a mixed bag is being caught at Sundown Meadow, other smaller forest preserve ponds and lakes also producing; Mini-Mites producing crappie and bluegills at Monee Reservoir.

BRAIDWOOD LAKE

Open daily 6 a.m. to sunset.

Click herefor a preview that gives hope for a good year.

CHAIN O’LAKES AREA

NOTE: As of Tuesday morning, the Chain remained no-wake and the Lower and Upper Fox River were closed to boating. Check updates on water conditions at foxwaterway.com or (847) 587-8540.

No-wake can be a wonderful time to fish the Chain. See the Fish of the Week for Kirby McDaniels’ PB walleye caught and released on the Chain.

NOTE 2: Stratton Lock and Dam is closed through April 30.

CHICAGO RIVER

Dan Edwards at Bridgeport Bait and Tackle said crappie, big bluegill and a couple white bass are being caught at Ping Tom Park and some catfish farther down the South Branch from shore.

COOLING LAKES

Braidwood, Heidecke and LaSalle are open daily 6 a.m.-sunset.

DELAVAN LAKE, WISCONSIN

Arden Katz caught bluegills in the back channels, it took sorting for keepers, also caught and released nine largemouth bass and a pike on Texas-rigged KVD worm; water is 57-58 in the back channels and 52 on the main lake. “I think it is ready to bust.”

DOWNSTATE

POWERTON:Both bank and boat fishing are open. Hours are 8 a.m.-4 p.m. through April 30.

EMIQUON PRESERVE: Open. Access permits and liability waivers are available Tuesday to Saturday at Dickson Mounts Museum, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SPRING LAKE:Open.

HENNEPIN-HOPPER: Reopens May 1.

FOX RIVER

As of Tuesday morning, parts of the Fox River remained closed to boating.

Dave Kranz of Dave’s Bait, Tackle and Taxidermy in Crystal Lake and with his You-Tube channel, Dave Kranz Living the wild outdoors, texted:

Spring has arrived and the water level is starting to come down on the Fox River and chain. The crappies are hitting and bass are cruising the shallows in preparation for the spawn. . . . Catfishing on the Fox River is awesome right now, use cut bait!

Pete Lamar emailed:

Didn’t fish the Fox watershed at all but looked at it yesterday. Still high and fast. I don’t know if there is a no-boating or no-wake restriction in effect, but either would be reasonable. It’s taking a while to recede.

FOX RIVER, WISCONSIN

Guide Mike Norris emailed:

Fishing Report – 4/15/2024

By Mike Norris

. . .

Fox River (Princeton): The annual sturgeon spawning run started last weekend and will continue next week. Each spring, when the water temperature reaches 53 degrees, thousands of sturgeon measuring up to six feet long swim out of Lake Winnebago and swim upstream in the Fox River in search of rocky shorelines to drop eggs. One such place is the rocky shoreline of the Fox River behind businesses along Water Street in downtown Princeton, WI. From there, the river is easily accessible for viewing hundreds of sturgeon during their spawning ritual.

GREEN LAKE AREA, WISCONSIN

Guide Mike Norris emailed:

Fishing Report – 4/15/2024By Mike NorrisBig Green Lake: Early-season crappies are biting on a jig and minnow combination suspended from a float. You can find them in the warmer waters of the T-Channel and various backwater sloughs near Sunrise Park. The water temperature of the main lake is still in the mid-40s. Smallmouth bass are staging in deeper water and can be caught vertically jigging with Damiki rigs. However, all bass must be released until the general fishing season opener occurs on the first Saturday in May. Hair jigs work well for lake trout in 40 – 60 feet.Fox Lake: Catch-and-release bass fishing continues until the first Saturday of May. The water temperature is 62 degrees, and the bass is pre-spawn, staging on rocky points and along the bullrushes. Both locations absorb sunlight and heat up faster than the main portions of the lake.

GREEN/STURGEON BAYS, WISCONSIN

Click here for the Wisconsin DNR weekly report.

HEIDECKE LAKE

Larry Jennings, who sent the photo at the very top of a hybrid striped bass from Heidecke, had a very good day with a mixed day there.

fotw04-17-24walleyeHeidecke.jpg

Joseph Hall holds a big walleye, caught and released at Heidecke Lake.

Provided

Joseph Hall messaged the photo above and this on Friday:

Heidecke this week. 25” 5.42 released to fight another day

Open daily 6 a.m. to sunset.

LAKE ERIE

Click here for the Ohio DNR Report.

LAKEFRONT

fotw04-17-24poteshman.jpg

A good day for coho Monday off Navy Pier by Confusion Charters out of Montrose Harbor.

Provided by Capt. Bob Poteshman of Confusion Charters

Capt. Bob Poteshman of Confusion Charters said out of North Point—Waukegan to Kenosha, Wisconsin—is kind of slow, some days lots of lakers, some days tons of browns, some days a few coho, some bait but not a lot yet; out of Chicago, did good Monday for coho off Chicago by Navy Pier, best on Dodgers and peanuts flies; late last week slowrer fishing off Montrose and Wilmette.

fotw04-17-24thinblueline.jpg

A good day for coho fishing off Chicago on Thin Blue Line Fishing LLC.

Provided

Capt. Ernesto Amparan of Thin Blue Line Fishing LLC emailed the photo above and this:

Howdy Dale

Today was non-stop action from Diversey south to Burnham. We ended 21-41. My customers got their 4 man limit fairly quickly. Had multiple doubles, triples, and at one point we had 7 on at once.

Dan Edwards at Bridgeport Bait and Tackle said Sundown Meadows said coho are spotty, best seems to be powerliners at 39th.

Stacey Greene at Park Bait at Montrose Harbor texted:

Good morningCoho bite is still dependent on the right winds. When wind is North/East bite is good when it switches South/West bite slows down. Minnows and crawlers still the baits of choice but also spawn sacs, shad as a cut bait, shrimp, etc...with water temps moving up fish are starting to hit lures. A few charter boat Captains I know have mentioned balls of bait fish on the move not far from shore. Still nice big Brown Trout on the same baits as the Coho. Smallmouth activity picking up day by day. No perch reports this week. A few smelt have been caught.Our hours now are 5am to 7pm 7 days a week.Have a great week!

Capt. Scott Wolfe of School of Fish Charters emailed:

Waukegan 4/15

Hi Dale. We now have both boats in the water and the year is off to an outstanding start. Coho are still down in Indiana, allowing us to concentrate on brown trout fishing. We had big catches with most browns 2 to 5 pounds but had a 20# on Sunday morning. From Great Lakes Navy base all the way down to Wilmette was good in about 20 feet of water. All fish were stuffed with gobies so no surprise that gold spoons trolled near the bottom was the presentation that worked. Gold blanks with Green and Orange patterns of Warrior, Jimmy Spoons and Sea Quest spoons worked. Browns are boat shy so downriggers with 2 colors of lead, 4 color lead cores and Slide Divers 60 back and 25 out were the presentations that worked. Anyone looking for the normally elusive brown should get out now.

Capt Scott Wolfe
312-933-0552

LaSALLE LAKE

fotw04-17-24blueLaSalle.jpeg

Darryl Turner holds the biggest blue catfish he caught last week.

Provided

Darryl Turner texted the photo above and called mid-morning Friday to say he had caught a 26-pound blue catfish, two 15s, 2 fives and 2 threes. “This is the best time.” He was using bluegill and shad as bait.

Mid-afternoon, he texted:

17 fish rods are still binding down i am exhausted. One 26 pounder three 15 ‘s two10’s one 9 five 5 ‘s and five 3 pounders . All catch and release

Open daily 6 a.m. to sunset. As a perched lake, boating is closed when winds top or will top 14 mph. Check daily updates on boating at (815) 640-8099.

MADISON LAKES, WISCONSIN

Click here for the update from D&S Bait, Tackle & Fly Shop .

MAZONIA

Hours are 6 a.m. to sunset.

NORTHWEST INDIANA

fotw04-17-24Indiana.png

Capt. Rich Sleziak from Slez’s Bait texted, “Fast coho action for these young guys on Sunday morning fishing out of Portage in 25 feet of water.”

Provided by Capt. Rich Sleziak from Slez’s Bait

Capt. Rich Sleziak at Slez’s Bait in Lake Station texted the photo above and this:

Coho action has been very good for most trollers fishing from East Chicago to Michigan City in 25 to 45ft of water. Thinfish and dodger and flys best baits.Crappie at Lake George in Hobart on crappie minnows.Grand Blvd Lake in Lake Station giving up a mix of gills, crappie and perch.

ROOT RIVER, WISCONSIN

Click here for the Wisconsin DNR’s report, usually on Tuesday or Wednesday.

SHABBONA LAKE

John Honiotes at Boondocks reported crappie hitting, more on the north side; and some larger channel catfish to 22 inches; water is 51 degrees.

Site hours are 6 a.m.-10 p.m. through Oct. 31.

Boondocks is open 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Restaurant is open Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. through April.

SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN LAKEFRONT

Click here for the southern Lake Michigan reports from the Wisconsin DNR.

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN

Staff at Tackle Haven in Benton Harbor said the best fishing is in 220-230 for cohos with a smattering of kings; some are working in closer in 50 feet with less success.

WISCONSIN RIVER: NEKOOSA

Guide Mike Norris emailed:

Fishing Report – 4/15/2024

By Mike Norris

. . .

Wisconsin River (Nekoosa): The water clarity is good and walleyes are biting on both jig and minnow and jig and plastic combinations. You can try casting along current breaks downstream from the Nekoosa Dam. Under new regulations issued by the WDNR which became effective on April 1, the bag limit for walleye has been reduced to three fish per day. Size and bag limits for walleye remain at three walleyes between 15- to just under 20 inches. No walleyes between 20” to just under 28” can be harvested, and one over 28” may be harvested.

WOLF RIVER, WISCONSIN

fotw04-17-24walleyeWolfRiver.jpg

Some of the walleye from the run on the Wolf River at Winneconne, Wisconsin.

Provided by Gary Bloom

Gary Bloom messaged the photo above and this from Winnecone on Thursday:

Walleye really turning on in Winneconne. Few spawned out females showing up. Caught 1 wh.Bass .

Guide Bill Stoeger in Fremont texted:

Water temp yesterday was 58.2. We’re still catching a good number of female walleye and the males should start their way down river soon. More white bass are showing up with the warmer weather, mainly deeper water for now.

