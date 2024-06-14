The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 14, 2024
PARADE-060924_18.jpg

Josefina Morales smiles for the camera while watching the Puerto Rican People’s Day Parade, which took place on West Division Street from North Campbell Avenue to North Sacramento Avenue, Saturday, June 8, 2024.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Photography Chicago

Picture Chicago: 14 Sun-Times photos from this week in news

Buddy Guy performs at Millennium Park, a kid-designed playground is erected in West Englewood, and spectators turn out for the Puerto Rican People’s Day Parade.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
BUDDYGUY-061024-21.JPG

Buddy Guy performs at the Jay Pritzker Pavilion during the 2024 Chicago Blues Festival in Millennium Park, Sunday, June 9, 2024.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Buddy Guy performs at the Jay Pritzker Pavilion during the 2024 Chicago Blues Festival in Millennium Park, Sunday, June 9, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Buddy Guy performs at the Jay Pritzker Pavilion during the 2024 Chicago Blues Festival in Millennium Park, Sunday, June 9, 2024.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Chicago police work the scene where 4 people were shot in the 11900 block of South Michigan Avenue in the West Pullman neighborhood, Thursday, June 13, 2024. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Chicago police investigate after four people were shot in the 11900 block of South Michigan Avenue in West Pullman, Thursday, June 13, 2024.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Kiana, 28, a KABOOM volunteer from Oakland, California, works on the new kid-designed, community-built playground at Brightpoint's Mitzi Freidheim Child & Family Center on Thursday, June 12, 2024, at 1701 W. 63rd St. in West Englewood. | Peyton Reich/Sun-Times

Kiana, 28, a KABOOM volunteer from Oakland, California, works on the new kid-designed, community-built playground at Brightpoint’s Mitzi Freidheim Child & Family Center in West Englewood, Thursday, June 12, 2024.

Peyton Reich/Sun-Times

Sharen Pitts (center) dances with other older adults during the third annual “Glitz Gala” at the Ellis Arts and Recreation Center in the Oakland neighborhood, Friday, June 7, 2024. The gala, organized by the Ellis Park Senior Social Committee, brings together older adults to eat, dance and spend time with their community. It also aims to raise funds for community residents who participate in activities at Ellis Park, according to organizers. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Sharen Pitts (center) dances with other older adults during the third annual “Glitz Gala” at the Ellis Arts and Recreation Center in the Oakland neighborhood, Friday, June 7, 2024. The gala, organized by the Ellis Park Senior Social Committee, brings together older adults to eat, dance and spend time with their community. It also aims to raise funds for community residents who participate in activities at Ellis Park, according to organizers.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Denise Washington stands with the prom photo for her 19-year-old daughter Princess Bell outside the family’s South Side home, Friday, June 7, 2024. Bell died Thursday after she and an 18-year-old man were shot while sitting in a vehicle Monday evening in the 9600 block of South Green Street in Washington Heights. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Denise Washington stands with the prom photo for her 19-year-old daughter Princess Bell outside the family’s South Side home, Friday, June 7, 2024. Bell died Thursday after she and an 18-year-old man were shot while sitting in a vehicle Monday evening in the 9600 block of South Green Street in Washington Heights.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

A bullet hole can be seen in the vehicle outside the family home of 19-year-old Princess Bell on the South Side, Friday, June 7, 2024. Bell died Thursday after she and an 18-year-old man were shot while sitting in the vehicle Monday evening in the 9600 block of South Green Street in Washington Heights. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

A bullet hole can be seen in the vehicle outside the family home of 19-year-old Princess Bell on the South Side, Friday, June 7, 2024. Bell died Thursday after she and an 18-year-old man were shot while sitting in the vehicle Monday evening in the 9600 block of South Green Street in Washington Heights.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Two vehicles and a bicycle are crashed near an alleyway near West Jonquil Terrace & North Marshfield Avenue in the Roger Park Neighborhood, according to Chicago Fire Department officials at least 6 people, including 3 children were injured in this crash, Wednesday, June 12, 2024. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Two vehicles and a bicycle were involved in a crash near West Jonquil Terrace and North Marshfield Avenue in Rogers Park, according to Chicago Fire Department officials, Wednesday, June 12, 2024.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A graduate pins a flower and photo on a sheet to commemorate people who have died in Gaza after a walkout of the Northwestern graduation ceremony at the United Center as a form of protest against the university, Sunday, June 9, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

A graduate pins a flower and photo on a sheet to commemorate people who have died in Gaza after a walkout of the Northwestern graduation ceremony at the United Center as a form of protest against the university, Sunday, June 9, 2024.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Volunteers with the Zakat Foundation of America serve food to asylum seekers in the basement of St. Bartholomew Catholic Church located at 3601 N. Lavergne Ave. in the Portage Park neighborhood after an announcement of the opening of the St. Bartholomew family shelter for the asylum seekers, Tuesday, June 11, 2024. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Volunteers with the Zakat Foundation of America serve food to asylum seekers in the basement of St. Bartholomew Catholic Church located at 3601 N. Lavergne Ave. in Portage Park, Tuesday, June 11, 2024.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Owners, Officials and Board of Directors cut the ribbon at the store opening of Co-op Wild Onion Market, where you can get good locally sourced food, on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, at 7007 N. Clark Street in Rogers Park on the far North Side. | Peyton Reich/Sun-Times

Owners and officials cut the ribbon at the opening of the co-op grocery store Wild Onion Market, where you can get locally sourced food, at 7007 N. Clark Street in Rogers Park, Wednesday, June 12, 2024.

Peyton Reich/Sun-Times

Erica Price puts her head down as she remembers her daughter outside her home in Grand Crossing, Wednesday, June 12, 2024. Her daughter, Cyra C. Magby, 19, was shot and killed while driving with a friend in the 800 block of West Garfield Boulevard. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Erica Price puts her head down as she remembers her daughter outside her home in Grand Crossing, Wednesday, June 12, 2024. Her daughter, Cyra C. Magby, 19, was shot and killed while driving with a friend in the 800 block of West Garfield Boulevard.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Kids hold their whiteboards as they answer a question posed by Yesenia Francois, who completed the Chicago Public Schools Teacher Residency program, during a dual language first grade inclusion class at William P. Nixon Elementary School in Hermosa, Thursday, June 6, 2024. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Kids hold their whiteboards as they answer a question posed by Yesenia Francois, who completed the Chicago Public Schools Teacher Residency program, during a dual language first grade inclusion class at William P. Nixon Elementary School in Hermosa, Thursday, June 6, 2024.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

