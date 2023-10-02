Pritzker pressures Biden for more help as migrant buses double. ‘Illinois stands mostly unsupported against this enormous strain’

With asylum-seekers expected to arrive in Chicago at a peak 25 busloads a day, Gov. J.B. Pritzker is stepping up criticism of the federal government’s response to the crisis, writing in a letter to President Biden on Monday that Illinois is in an “untenable situation.”

“Today, Illinois stands mostly unsupported against this enormous strain on our state resources,” Pritzker wrote in the letter.

“Mr. President, I urge you, [U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security] Secretary Mayorkas, and the rest of your administration to take swift action and intervene on our behalf and on behalf of the other affected states and their residents,” Pritzker continued, “as well as on behalf of the tens of thousands of asylum seekers who undertook a dangerous and difficult journey in hopes of attaining public safety and forging a better life for themselves and their families.”

It followed a phone call both Pritzker and Mayor Brandon Johnson had on Sunday with White House chief of staff Jeff Zients, senior adviser Tom Perez and agency staffers from the Department of Homeland Security.

On the call, Pritzker and Johnson warned that Chicago is expected to see 25 buses a day from Texas beginning this week, potentially bringing in 1,250 migrants a day, according to a source with knowledge of the call. The city is currently receiving about 10 buses a day, with 40 to 50 people on board.

Pritzker and Johnson outlined the need for the federal government to better manage the arrival process with improved coordination and communication. On the call, Pritzker offered as an example that logistics with the federal government ran far smoother when Afghan refugees were housed in military bases.

The White House in turn responded, “We hear you,” and offered to set up regular communications to keep discussions moving forward. Biden administration officials also asked to to check in this week to see how Illinois is handling the increased influx of migrants.

Last week, the White House sent DHS staffers to help the state with processing of temporary protected status, or TPS, applications. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security on Sept. 20 announced it would expedite work visas for Venezuelans seeking asylum in the United States.

In the letter to Biden, Pritzker offered up suggestions to the president, which were also echoed in the Sunday call. That included the recommendation that the White House appoint a point person who can lead oversight of the country’s efforts at the border.

“A single office with an identified leader must be assigned to work for the cities and states across the silos of government to manage the challenges we all face,” Pritzker wrote.

The governor also asked that TPS application fees be waived, and that the timeline for employment authorizations for Venezuelans be expedited. Pritzker wrote that newly eligible TPS individuals will potentially have to wait as many as six months to have their authorizations processed and confirmed.

“We ask that the White House and the Administration continue to look for ways to ‘cut the red tape’ and speed up the work authorization process by all means necessary including instituting a mass blanket fee waiver,” the governor wrote.

Pritzker also asked Biden to find additional federal dollars for states and local governments handling migrant-related response efforts, to use for temporary housing, food and social services. He warned that funding through FEMA’s Emergency Food and Shelter Program and the Shelter and Services Program is appreciated, but “is not nearly enough to close the gap between what the state is able to provide and what is needed to address concerns.”

“There is much more that can and must be done on a federal level to address a national humanitarian crisis that is currently being shouldered by state and local governments without support,” Pritzker wrote in the letter.

The state has spent more than $330 million to aid incoming migrants. At a heated hearing of the City Council’s Committee on Immigrant and Refugee Rights last week, city officials said Chicago is expected to spend $345 million on the migrant crisis through the end of the year.

The governor also asked Biden for Medicaid waivers, housing vouchers and federal coordination and support, writing that the state’s requests have been “largely ignored” by DHS and the Department of Health and Human Services.

Pritzker’s letter follows criticisms of the White House response to the migrant crisis from New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Eric Adams. Hochul in late August wrote in a letter to the White House that New York has handled the crisis “without substantive support from Washington.”

Abbott’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the increased busloads of asylum seekers. The White House also did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Pritzker’s letter.