With Valentine’s Day falling on Ash Wednesday, Catholics might have to enjoy romantic scrambled egg dinner

Those who observe Ash Wednesday and are looking to indulge on Valentine's Day may have to come up with an alternative.

For the first time since 2018 the two land on the same day.

The Archdiocese of Chicago is not offering dispensations from fasting or abstinence for Valentine’s Day celebrations on Ash Wednesday, a spokesperson with the archdiocese confirmed to the Sun-Times.

Instead, the archdiocese recommended celebrating Valentine's Day on Fat Tuesday.

Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent, the 40-day period of reflection, praying, fasting and donating to the needy, according to the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops.

Catholics between 18 and 59 years old are typically required to fast. When fasting, a person can eat one full meal as well as two smaller meals that don't make up a full meal. It is also tradition to abstain from eating meat on Fridays during Lent — and on Ash Wednesday.

Observers also pick something enjoyable — typically a favorite food or pleasurable vice — to sacrifice for the 40-day period.

Alexis Hernandez Juarez, a manager at Cholula Mexican Grill in southwest suburban Hickory Hills, decided to give up alcohol and shopping.

"You're supposed to give something up, or do something to bring you closer to God," Hernandez Juarez, 23, told the Sun-Times. "That's what I'm doing."

Hernandez Juarez plans on going to confession and mass on Wednesday. She advises anyone planning to celebrate Valentine's Day to go to mass beforehand.

The archdiocese emphasized the importance of making Ash Wednesday a priority.

"Catholics throughout the world recognize Ash Wednesday as the solemn beginning of a period of prayerful reflection and penance," Susan Thomas, the archdiocese's public relations and communications manager, told the Sun-Times. "In view of the significance of Ash Wednesday, the obligation to fast and abstinence must naturally be the priority in the Catholic community."

Although Ash Wednesday observers can’t eat meat, a couple of Chicago-area restaurants didn’t report a drop in Valentine's Day reservations.

Fogo De Chão in River North didn’t notice any drops in reservations for Wednesday, and reservations at Remington's in the Loop filled up faster than last year.

"Not at all," Kelly Hoxe, managing partner with Remington’s, told the Sun-Times when asked whether reservations were negatively impacted by the two holidays aligning. "I'm fuller, earlier. [Reservations were made for] 4:30 when they're usually made starting at 5."

