Church of Scientology expands in Chicago

The Church of Scientology, which faces a California lawsuit that labels the group a “criminal enterprise,” is moving and expanding its footprint in Chicago with a boost from former Ald. Bob Fioretti, a Republican candidate for Cook County state’s attorney.

Fioretti was on hand for the opening last weekend of the church's location at a century-old mid-rise at 650 S. Clark St., where he lauded the organization amid protests.

“What's awesome about the Church of Scientology is that you get it,” Fioretti said, according to the church. “You understand the character of this city on so many levels.”

Bob Fioretti Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Fioretti said he supported the church's move from Lake View to the South Loop, next to a Columbia College Chicago dormitory, and didn’t seem to be fazed by the criticism of the group, which has been accused of brainwashing members, human trafficking, sexual assault and relentlessly targeting dissenters, with actress Leah Remini a prominent example.

“I was pleased to speak with their congregation this weekend,” Fioretti said in a written statement. “It was a reminder of the importance of free speech, free association, free expression and free religion.”

He said helping Scientology navigate the city bureaucracy to open the site was no different than what he’d provide for any other faith group, even one he’s not part of. Fioretti says he’s Catholic.

Fioretti is a “long-term” associate of Scientology, according to Bari Berger, a spokeswoman for the group.

Records show Scientology — which is based in Clearwater, Florida, and has a following among Hollywood’s elite, including actors Tom Cruise and John Travolta — bought the South Loop building in 2007.

Why it took so long for the Scientology site to open — 17 years or so after it was bought — was not clear. Berger said an “extensive renovation” and the pandemic contributed to a delay. She said the new Chicago site is part of a larger expansion into new areas. New outposts are also opening in Texas, Mexico and France by the end of the month.

Scientology's former storefront location at 3011 N. Lincoln Ave. closed around the time the new site opened, an employee said. The prominent Printer's Row location is in a larger and more attractive building. The extensive renovation took 25,000 hours of work, Berger said.

The seven-story site was once called the "Artcraft Building" and initially served as office and commercial space for artists and media publications. In 1920, the Chicago Board of Education administration rented the space.

The shuttered Church of Scientology location at 3011 N. Lincoln Avenue in Lake View. | Mariah Rush/Sun-Times

The California lawsuit, filed by former Scientologists, accuses the group of, among other things: unpaid child labor, identity theft, covering up sexual assaults committed by members, human trafficking and money-laundering.

Scientology has called those claims a "complete fabrication."

Battered by lawsuits and bad press, Scientology is losing members, yet its financial reserves remain formidable, critics say.

“For appearances sake,” the group’s leaders “need to be able to present to the remaining members that they are still ‘expanding and growing,’ even though they're not in actuality,” said Claire Headley, a former Scientologist and president of the Aftermath Foundation, which helps Scientologists leave the group.

Scientology’s stated goal is “true spiritual enlightenment and freedom for all.” But some critics, including former Scientologists, say it’s simply a money-making scheme, with younger adults often sought-after recruits.

Headley says of Scientology: “They want to have nice buildings. Preferably in locations with a lot of foot traffic or access to people moving.”

Former member Katherine Olson, now a critic of the group, says Scientology has been known to cozy up to law enforcement and politicians “so it looks like that they’re doing a good thing” and creates the appearance that the “political structure ... backs them up.”

Some Columbia students were approached by Scientology members on the way to their dorm and asked for their “identification information.”

“They were handing things out to students to show how friendly and kind they were,” said a Columbia sophomore. “But then they were harassing us.”

Some students said protesters advised students not to give any personal information to Scientologists.

Berger said, “Many new neighbors have told us how happy they are to see the church finally open in its new home. We look forward to working hand-in-hand with our many community partners.”