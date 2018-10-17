Matt Nagy: Bears OLB Khalil Mack ‘day-to-day’ with ankle injury

Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack is “day-to-day” with the right ankle injury he suffered Sunday, coach Matt Nagy said Wednesday.

Nagy said he wasn’t sure whether the outside linebacker would practice later in the day.

“We’re not 100 percent there yet, if that’s going to happen,” he said.

The Bears will continue to be “more cautious than anything” with Mack’s injury, as they have with other players this year, Nagy said. The coach was unsure whether Mack could miss a week’s worth of practice and still play against the Patriots on Sunday.

Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack walks off the field Sunday| Lynne Sladky/AP photo

Mack played 62 of the Bears’ 78 snaps Sunday. He hurt his right ankle in the first half and had it heavily taped.

Mack said after the game — his first without a sack as a member of the Bears — he was “good.” He had tests done immediately after the game.