Bears continue monitoring Kyle Long’s right sore ankle, say he’ll start Monday

Bears coach Matt Nagy expects guard Kyle Long to start Monday night against the Seahawks even though he didn’t practice Thursday with a sore right ankle.

“It’s all minor,” Nagy said Friday.

It won’t go away any time soon, though. For the second-straight year, the Bears are monitoring Long’s ankle in the wake of a gruesome injury suffered in Week 9 of the 2016 season, when fullback Paul Lasike rolled until the back of his right leg. Long had surgery to repair ligament damage later that month.

“That’s the No. 1 thing that we need to understand is, it is going to linger,” Nagy said. “So there’s that fine line of doing too much and knowing, ‘Hey, we need to get those reps in practice. It’s just too valuable to not practice.’ And he understands that.

“It comes down to trust, us trusting him and believing in where his pain’s at and week-by-week we evaluate it.“

Offensive coordinator Mark Helfrich said he would “expect that to be just kind of how it’s going to go for the rest of the year.”