Cubs put Kris Bryant on 10-day disabled list, recall David Bote

For the second time in one month, Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant has been sidelined due to a shoulder injury.

The Cubs put Bryant on the 10-day disabled list (retroactive to Tuesday) with shoulder inflammation, the team announced Thursday morning. In a corresponding move, they recalled infielder David Bote.

Bryant, who is batting .276 (84-for-304) with 11 home runs and 44 RBI in 76 games with the Cubs this season, aggravated his shoulder on a swing Monday. He was put on the 10-day disabled list at the end of June with the same problem.

RELATED: Will Cubs have to try to win the division without Kris Bryant’s big bat?

The Cubs put Kris Bryant on the 10-day disabled list. | Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

This is the fifth time Bote, who the Cubs picked in the 18th round of the 2012 draft, was recalled to the major leagues this season. He has batted .310 (13-for-42) with three doubles, one homer and nine RBI in 20 games with the Cubs.

Bote, 25, will start at second base for the Cubs for Thursday afternoon’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.