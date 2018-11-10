Jimmy Butler trade: Report says Timberwolves complete deal with 76ers

Minnesota Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler, left, looks to pass as Los Angeles Lakers' Josh Hart defends in the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Oct. 29, 2018, in Minneapolis.The Timberwolves won 124-120. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Jimmy Butler finally got his wish Saturday as the Minnesota Timberwolves reportedly dealt the former Bulls star to the Philadelphia 76ers.

ESPN reported that Butler will go to Philadelphia in a package that includes Robert Covington and Dario Saric, Jerryd Bayless and a 2022 second-round pick. Butler gives the Sixers made a Big Three that includes Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.

Minnesota has agreed to a deal to send Jimmy Butler to Philadelphia for a package that includes Robert Covington and Dario Saric, league sources tell @ZachLowe_NBA and me. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 10, 2018

Just before the trade, Butler played down his rift with Karl-Anthony Towns and the trade speculation that has hovered over the Timberwolves since the start of training camp, telling The Athletic: “I don’t focus on it. I really don’t. If it happens, if something happens, something happens. If it don’t, I’ve still got to go out there and prove that I can hang with the best of them. That’s what I do every time I take the floor. I dap somebody up, and it’s like, ‘Yo, let’s battle tonight.’ ”

The Sun-Times was the first to report last summer that Butler was unhappy in Minnesota after growing frustrated with the nonchalant attitudes of younger teammates — specifically Karl-Anthony Towns.

“I just don’t think there have been many people that have understood how important winning is to me, man,’’ Butler told the Sun-Times in late April. “I just had a conversation about that very thing with somebody — not important who — but I put so much into this game, and I only play to win.”