LIVE BLOG: Bears vs. Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium

Mitch Trubisky will start Sunday against the Bengals . (Getty Images)

Tom Compton is warming up at right guard; he’ll take the place of Kyle Long, who went on IR this week.

• • •

Pregame reading:

Come for the nugget about Adam Shaheen getting sick before games, stay for the argument for the #Bears rookie TE to play more https://t.co/fYOAkvl4Tn — Patrick Finley (@patrickfinley) December 10, 2017

4 #Bears questions: On Jordan Howard's struggles, third-quarter ineptitude, the value of firing assistants and more https://t.co/gZOtZjD3ok — Patrick Finley (@patrickfinley) December 8, 2017

Staying or going? What does the future hold for the #Bears' injured players.

My column, your ?s and a look at Mitch Trubisky's ability to turn the page: https://t.co/kn2D3xPhKT — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) December 9, 2017

Pernell McPhee's latest injury puts him in the loss column for #Bears GM Ryan Pace — if he wasn't already. A lesson learned? We'll see. https://t.co/YDP2evzMSR — Mark Potash (@MarkPotash) December 8, 2017

• • •

The Bears will be without three defensive starters Sunday: Pernell McPhee, Adrian Amos and Eddie Goldman.