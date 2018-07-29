As deadline looms, do Cubs need another trade to win in October?

ST. LOUIS – A hamstring, a tweet and human nature conspired on Sunday to send the media and much of the Cubs wi-fi-connected fan base into a frenzy of speculation and source-checking.

Turns out the Cubs minor-league infielder who was pulled from his Class AA game Sunday afternoon departed because of a tight hamstring – those reported hugs in the dugout with teammates more likely somebody helping the kid walk.

So no trade for a Marlins reliever, or the Rangers closer, or (come on, people) Jacob deGrom.

This is where we are as we near this trade deadline with this team – even after a pair of trades with the Rangers in the last 10 days for versatile reliever Jesse Chavez and former ace Cole Hamels.

Hendricks gave up a two-run homer in the first inning Sunday, pushing his first-inning ERA to 8.59 this season. He quickly settled down after that.

More, more, more.

The Brewers are threatening. The Pirates are hot. And the dastardly Cardinals just spoiled another sunny Cubs weekend.

And with the hours quickly counting down to Tuesday afternoon’s non-waiver deadline, the temperature outside the clubhouse rises with every tweet and tight hammy.

What will the Cubs do to further bolster a pitching staff that got just three innings Saturday from last year’s July acquisition, Jose Quintana, and that got another first-inning deficit Sunday from former ERA champ Kyle Hendricks?

What can they do about a lineup without injured MVP Kris Bryant – and with only one game of more than two runs in its previous six games?

The questions are turning up the heat faster than pursuers in the National League Central.

But inside the clubhouse the temperature is as cool as the other side of the Brewers.

Team president Theo Epstein said Friday after acquiring Hamels for the rotation that he wasn’t done seeking help.

“We’re still out there looking and we will be right until the last minute before the deadline,” Epstein said. “It gets harder after July 31.”

Manager Joe Maddon said he senses the activity from the front office.

“I would not be surprised if they did [add another pitcher],” Maddon said. “I’m not saying I’d be surprised if we didn’t. Just knowing Theo and [general manager] Jed [Hoyer] and how we operate, I’m certain they’re still looking into things.”

But Maddon said the Cubs have enough right now to hold onto first place and make another October run – especially after the recent trades and assuming eventual good health.

Chavez has been lights out as a reliever since joining the Cubs, including another three scoreless innings Saturday. Hamels, a four-time All-Star and former World Series MVP makes his Cubs debut Wednesday in Pittsburgh.

And, said Maddon, “Our DL is fabulous. It’s an All-Pro DL. I mean, these guys would be playing in the Pro Bowl every year.”

Closer Brandon Morrow (biceps) hasn’t thrown a pitch since his last outing July 15, but he reports feeling much better and doesn’t anticipate a lengthy stint. Bryant vowed to return down the stretch better than he was before suffering the injury. And Yu Darvish – well, he might show up on as mound for the Cubs at some point, too. Probably.

“Among the three of those guys, wow, what great acquisitions,” Maddon said. “Getting them back is going to make us look entirely different. But until that point you may have to do some things to make it all work.”

Especially guys like Quintana and Hendricks – whose first-inning ERA is 8.59 after giving up Marcell Ozuna’s two-run homer in the first Sunday night.

“Yes, I do think we have enough,” Maddon said. “However, we need to get certain people healthy … and then it’s really about getting our pitching in order.

“We’ve got to pitch like we’re capable of to get on those types of runs that you’re looking for. You’ve got to win 1-0, 2-1 once in a while.”