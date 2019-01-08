White Sox announce signing of reliever Kelvin Herrera

The White Sox officially added another piece to the back end of their bullpen Tuesday, signing right-hander Kelvin Herrera to a multiyear contract.

To make room on the 40-man roster, the Sox designated left-hander Ian Clarkin for assignment.

The two-year deal — Herrera will receive $8.5 million in both 2019 and 2020, while the White Sox hold a $10 million option for 2021 with a $1 million buyout — comes about five weeks after catcher Omar Narvaez was traded to the Mariners for righty Alex Colome, giving the Sox two proven late-inning relievers to go with veteran righty Nate Jones.

Herrera, 29, a two-time All-Star, posted a 2.44 ERA in 44 games between the Royals and Nationals last season. He closed for the Royals, was traded in June and was used mostly as a setup man for the Nats before his season was halted by a Lisfranc ligament tear in his left foot Aug. 26. He also dealt with a rotator cuff impingement last season and forearm issues in 2017.

Kelvin Herrera pitching against the White Sox at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, May 4, 2017. (AP)

“Kelvin adds another veteran pitcher to our bullpen who has outstanding credentials and the proven ability to close games,” Sox general manager Rick Hahn said. “He provides Ricky Renteria with another quality option in the late innings.”

Colome, 30, was the first pitcher in Rays history to lead the league in saves with 47 two seasons ago, a year after making the 2016 All-Star team. He combined to go 7-5 with a 3.04 ERA, 30 holds, 12 saves and 72 strikeouts over 70 appearances last season between the Rays and Seattle.

The Sox have contract control of Colome for two seasons. He is arbitration-eligible for 2019 and projects to earn about $7 million.

The Herrera signing was first reported Monday. The Sox also came to a one-year agreement with 33-year-old free agent outfielder Jon Jay on Monday night, a deal that is expected to be announced soon.

Herrera, who turned 29 on Dec. 31, saw his velocity, strikeout and ground-ball rates drop last season while recording 17 saves, but the Sox are confident he will be healthy. His four-seam fastball remained more than fine around 97 mph. Over eight seasons, Herrera owns a 2.82 ERA with 60 saves.

Other bullpen possibilities among the Sox’ young contingent of arms include lefties Jace Fry, Aaron Bummer and Caleb Frare and righties Ian Hamilton, Ryan Burr, Juan Minaya and Zack Burdi, a 2016 first-round pick ready to return from Tommy John surgery.

Clarkin, 23, was reclaimed off waivers from the Cubs on November 26 after combining to go 4-5 with a 4.76 ERA over 25 games (12 starts) with Class A Winston-Salem and Class AA Birmingham in 2018. He came to the Sox from the Yankees as one of the prospects in the trade for David Robertson, Todd Frazier and Tommy Kahnle in 2017.

The Sox 40-man roster is at 40.