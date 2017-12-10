With Willie Young out, Pernell McPhee’s durability key for Bears

Bears linebacker Pernell McPhee acknowledged feeling the pain when the Ravens cast him away without an offer in free agency in 2015. But he’s over it.

“If your girlfriend or your wife leaves you, that’ll hurt, right?” McPhee said. “I don’t know. It was just a relationship, just like you’ve got a girlfriend. They leave you sometimes. It is what it is. I’m just very thankful that [general manager] Ozzie Newsome and coach [John] Harbaugh gave me a chance to become a Raven. That’s the best feeling I got out of it.”

McPhee will play against his former team for the first since he signed a five-year, $38.75 million contract in 2015 when the Bears play the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. He’s not getting too caught up in the emotion of the moment, but acknowledged the reality: While the Bears made him wealthy, his four years with the Ravens made him what he is today.

“It means a lot,” McPhee said. “I get to go up against the team that raised me; that gave me my identity as a defensive player and as a man in this game.”

Bears linebacker Pernell McPhee has been "flying around" since his playing time has increased this season. But considering his prior health issues, the Bears don't want to push him too far. (Charles Rex Arbogast/AP)

At this stage of his career, though, McPhee has more to prove to the Bears than the Ravens. He was dogged by injuries in 2015 and 2016 and has had surgery on each of his knees. Since playing 80.6 percent of the defensive snaps in his first eight games with the Bears in 2015, McPhee has played 45.0 percent of the defensive snaps in 20 games and missed nine altogether.

The wear-and-tear on McPhee’s body is an issue that bears watching more so now because with linebacker Willie Young out for the season with a torn triceps, McPhee is being counted on to fill the gap in the outside linebacker rotation. He played a season-high 45 snaps (out of 70) against the Vikings on Monday night. The last two times he played that many snaps — 59 against the Chargers in 2015 and 48 against the Redskins last year — he missed the following game.

“[Shoot], I didn’t even know I played 45 snaps,” McPhee said. “I ain’t counting ‘em, man. To tell you the truth, I just like to play football. If it’s 45 or 100, I’ve got enough resource to know how to take care of my body. If it’s 40 or 40, I’ll be all right. I know how to take care of myself.”

McPhee’s snap-count total has increased from four in the opener against the Falcons to 24 against the Buccaneers, 27 against the Steelers and 34 against the Packers. And his effectiveness has increased as well. He had sacks against the Steelers and Packers and two quarterback hits against the Vikings. But defensive coordinator Vic Fangio is wary about McPhee’s workload.

“It’s a concern,” Fangio said. “We probably loaded him up a little too much [against the Vikings], but that’s the way the game was going. We’d like to not have him play too much. But we’ll see how it goes.”

The Bears have done a good job of withstanding injuries so far this season. When cornerback Prince Amukamara missed the opener, Kyle Fuller stepped in and played well enough to keep the job. With linebackers Nick Kwiatkoski and Christian Jones and safety Adrian Amos filling in, the Bears’ depth is better than it was last season.

“It is right now,” Fangio said. “It got to the point last year — when you’re playing with people you’ve signed off the street, that weren’t in training camp with you, that takes it to another level for two reasons: They weren’t with you, so learning, mentally, everything you like to do [is difficult]. And they’re on the street for a reason many times. So we haven’t gotten to that point yet.”

