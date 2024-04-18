The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Uber launches rider verification program in Chicago, 11 other cities

Chicago riders may now find a blue check mark under their name, as part of Uber’s rider verification process.

By  Jessica Ma
   
The Uber logo in black and white.

Uber launched a rider verification program Thursday in Chicago and 11 other cities.

Associated Press

Uber drivers say the company’s new rider verification program that aims to confirm that riders who are who they say they are is a step in the right direction.

Uber drivers have long cited concerns about their safety. To help allay those worries, Uber on Thursday rolled out a new rider verification pilot program to confirm riders’ identities in 12 cities, including Chicago.

“I want everyone to be safe, and it’s good that they’re starting the process,” said Lori Simmons, 42, who has driven for Uber for nearly a decade.

Simmons, a driver organizer for the Chicago Gig Alliance, said working for the company has “gotten scarier and more dangerous” each year. Simmons no longer drives at night, pointing to carjackings that have happened to drivers she knows.

“I’m so careful about when and where I’m out, because I’m just so nervous.” Simmons said. “I know a lot of people who are that way these days.”

In 2023, Adriana Arocha-Duque, 34, a Lyft driver, was shot. Video footage showed four people fleeing her vehicle. Police said the incident appeared to be a robbery.

Uber’s new program aims to “give drivers some peace of mind,” said Andrew Hasbun, head of safety communications for the ride-hailing company.

Hasbun said feedback from drivers has been “very clear.” They want to know more about who is getting in their vehicle, he said.

“To anyone that is looking to do harm on Uber, our goal is to send a clear message: that Uber is not the place to do it,” Hasbun said.

Though Simmons sees the program as a first step, she wants Uber to make rider verification “100% mandatory for every account” — not just in Chicago, but everywhere.

“The problem is the people who are knowingly misusing the app,” Simmons said. “Unless you make it mandatory, I just don’t see how you’re going to catch those people who are doing that.”

Besides rider verification, Simmons suggested adding pin numbers or security questions when users enter a car, as additional precautions.

With this pilot program, Uber wants to incorporate feedback on how riders and drivers use the feature, which the company hopes to roll out nationally, Hasbun said.

“What that final program looks like — we don’t know yet, because we’re going to learn a lot from this pilot,” he said.

According to Uber, drivers will see the verified rider badge when deciding to accept a trip. Hasbun said drivers can “accept or reject any offer with no penalty.”

Even so, drivers worry about the consequences of declining a ride.

“If you get 10 rides in a row, they’re all bad, and you don’t know if you’re going to get another one, you just have to take it,” Simmons said. “There’s not much you can do.”

As for Chicago riders, they may find a blue check mark under their names.

Many rider accounts will be automatically verified using their account information without requiring any further action from riders.

During the verification process, Uber will crosscheck the riders’ account information against third-party databases, like their names and phone numbers, which users provided during signups. If Uber can’t validate that information, users can upload government-issued identification, such as a driver’s license or passport.

According to Uber, drivers will only see the rider’s first name, star rating, verified rider badge and trip details. Riders’ last names and phone numbers will not be shared.

“We think we’ve struck the right balance here with this approach, where we’re giving drivers enough information to make an informed decision, while still protecting rider privacy,” Hasbun said.

