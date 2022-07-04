Liam Hendriks calls for change after Highland Park mass shooting

White Sox closer Liam Hendriks called for change in the wake of Monday’s mass shooting in Highland Park.

“I think the access to the weaponry that is being kind of used in these things is .. Something needs to change,” Hendriks said. “Something needs to be done. Something needs to happen because there’s way too many people losing their lives and it’s not only about the people who lose their lives. The families of that, the tragedy they go through, the entire community when people are concerned about leaving the house, concerned about doing the day to day things of going to work or any number of these things.

“We really need to reflect on what’s going on.”

Flanked by a T-shirt in his stall that read “Stars & Stripes & Reproductive Rights,” Hendriks has spoken passionately in support of the LGBTQ community and came out strongly against the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Once again, Hendriks used his platform as a well-known athlete to make his views known.

“I don’t think enough is being done,” Hendriks said. “There are two sides and the two sides need to meet somewhere in the middle and figure this out because too many people are dying and it’s no excuse to say ‘I’m on this side or that side.’ It’s no excuse. At some point, things need to get done or else it’s getting to the point where civilization as you know it may be ending just to the fact there’s two drastically different sides.

“Something needs to change, something needs to happen and it needs to happen quick.”

In a statement, the Sox said they consulted with MLB about postponing the game but decided to go ahead with the matchup. The team expressed its “deepest sympathies to the families and friends of the innocent victims of today’s horrific shooting and all of those who have been affected by this tragedy” and canceled a planned postgame fireworks display.

Sox manager Tony La Russa supported the decision to play the game, but also bemoaned the latest tragedy.

“Unfortunately it’s almost daily, way too frequently,” La Russa said. “Even when there’s an explanation there’s no explanation. Doesn’t make sense.”

Raised in Australia, Hendriks was asked how he views the American gun culture as somebody not from this country. He said it’s “baffling” to him.

“That’s what America is known for,” Hendriks said. “They are known as the superior… there’s are a lot of things that are good over here but you look at the negatives and it’s just the complete… I can walk into a store as a non-American and buy a handgun in certain states. That baffles me. I had to take a driving test when I was over here. I won’t have to take a test if I want to get a gun. That’s stupid. Whoever thought that was a great idea is an idiot.”

