The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, May 22, 2024
White Sox Sports

White Sox' Nick Nastrini shelled for nine runs in 9-2 loss to Jays

Eight of runs allowed were unearned for righty who walked six in his third start

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE White Sox' Nick Nastrini shelled for nine runs in 9-2 loss to Jays
White Sox Blue Jays Baseball

White Sox pitcher Nick Nastrini waits as Toronto Blue Jays’ Bo Bichette to circle the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the second inning Wednesday, May 22, 2024, in Toronto. (The Canadian Press via AP)

Frank Gunn/AP Photos

TORONTO – Nick Nastrini might be relieved to know he won’t get deep-sixed after his disastrous return from Triple-A Charlotte Wednesday.

Six was the number of walks that plunged Nastrini’s pitching line down to a nine runs allowed in 3 1/3 innings. Nastrini has been troubled by walks in the past, but the half a dozen allowed in a 9-2 loss, coupled with seven hits including Bo Bichette’s third homer, was not what the Sox are looking for.

“He should feel comfortable enough to know he’s a big part of the future,” manager Pedro Grifol said before the game. “One start is not going to make or break his career here. I just want him to go out there, enjoy the moment, have some fun.”

Nastrini pitched a scoreless first but there would be no fun after that, especially when the Jays scored seven in the second after two outs. In the third, he pitched around a leadoff walk to Cavan Biggio, but in the fourth, walks to Daulton Varsho and Vladimir Guerrero, Jr. Bichette’s single and center fielder Dominic Fletcher’s throw skipping beyond third baseman Zach Remillard’s reach scored two more runs.

When he walked Justin Turner, Nastrini’s night was done at 86 pitches — 47 thrown for strikes. He was charged with nine runs, eight of them earned.

A 2021 fourth-round draft pick of the Dodgers acquired with Jordan Leasure in the trade for Lance Lyne and Joe Kelly, Nastrini made his debut against the Royals on April 15, allowing two runs in five innings. After walking five and allowing six runs in three innings to the Phillies six days later, he was sent back to Charlotte, where he is 0-4 with a 5.86 ERA in six starts.

DeLoach debut

Right fielder Zach DeLoachmade his debut starting in right field, less than 24 hours after Charlotte manager Justin Jirschele informed him of his promotion, a door opened by Eloy Jimenez’ hamstring injury.

DeLoach, who was batting .263/.358/.343 with two homers in 38 games at Charlotte, was acquired from the Mariners with right-hander Prelander Berroa in an offseason trade for righty Gregory Santos.

His wife – who got the first phone call with the news – mother and brother made it from Dallas to Toronto Tuesday and will follow him to Chicago Thursday.

“It was kind of that, we’re here, we’ve arrived,” DeLoach, 25, said. “Also at the same time, continuing to work, trusting what I’m doing each day and mentally just staying locked in, because these are the best players in the world. You’ve got to bring your A game every day.”

DeLoach walked in the ninth inning after going 0-for-3 with a strikeout against former Sox Chris Bassitt, who pitched seven innings of scoreless ball.

Clevinger all for extra day

Mike Clevinger, pushed to a Thursday start, welcomed the extra rest day. Clevinger felt good when the Padres went for a short stretch on six starters in 2022.

“Seven days is too long, you feel out of whack, but six days is ideal,” Clevinger said.

This and that

Brad Keller cleared waivers and elected free agency. Keller was designated for assignment Monday and replaced by Nastrini in the rotation.

*Grifol said there are no immediate plans for former Braves starters Michael Soroka or Jared Shuster to join the rotation. Soroka (2 1/3 scoreless innings) has tossed 6 1/3 since going to the bullpen, and Shuster owns a 2.00 in relief.

*In Jimenez’ absence, Grifol said he will rotate players, in part to get players such as Tommy Pham and Andrew Vaughn occasional breaks “off their feet.” Pham DH’d and homered.

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
White Sox apparently trying to collect every soft-tissue injury known to modern medicine
White Sox carry on, yet again, without Eloy Jimenez
White Sox DH Eloy Jimenez, reliever Steven Wilson land on IL
Garrett Crochet extends scoreless-innings streak to 19 as White Sox blank Blue Jays to snap 4-game skid
For White Sox' Andrew Vaughn, the struggle is real, 'but you have to go on to the next pitch'
Garrett Crochet 'making it look too easy' in first go as White Sox starter
The Latest
Citi And AT&T Present The Billboard After Party. WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 10: Recording artist Charlie Colin of Train (R) and his wife (L) attend Citi And AT&T Present The Billboard After Party at The London Hotel on February 10, 2013 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for MAC Presents)
Music
Charlie Colin, founding member of Train, dies at 58
He died after slipping and falling in the shower while house-sitting for a friend in Brussels, Belgium, TMZ.com reported Wednesday.
By Associated Press
 
Lauryn Hill. Lauryn Hill performs during "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill" 25th anniversary tour on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, at Barclays Center in New York. Apple Music announced on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, their 10 greatest albums of all time with Hill’s 1998 iconic “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill” claiming the top spot.
Music
Lauryn Hill's classic 'Miseducation' tops Apple Music's list of best albums of all time
The top 10 albums culminated Apple Music’s inaugural 100 best albums, which started with a 10-day countdown last week.
By Associated Press
 
Kyle Hendricks
Cubs
Cubs' Kyle Hendricks embracing 'big opportunity' in bullpen
Notes: Cubs reliever Adbert Alzolay is expected to be shut down from throwing for at least two weeks.
By Maddie Lee
 
GOMs59mb0AcnGvb.jpeg
Weather
Wind gusts down trees across Chicago area; 4,000 ComEd customers remain without power
Winds up to 62 mph were recorded in the suburbs Tuesday night. Two people were injured when winds knocked a tree down in St. Charles Township.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Tampa Bay Rays v Chicago White Sox
White Sox
White Sox carry on, yet again, without Eloy Jimenez
Hamstring strain is the latest in long line of injuries, IL stints.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 