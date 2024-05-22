White Sox' Nick Nastrini shelled for nine runs in 9-2 loss to Jays

TORONTO – Nick Nastrini might be relieved to know he won’t get deep-sixed after his disastrous return from Triple-A Charlotte Wednesday.

Six was the number of walks that plunged Nastrini’s pitching line down to a nine runs allowed in 3 1/3 innings. Nastrini has been troubled by walks in the past, but the half a dozen allowed in a 9-2 loss, coupled with seven hits including Bo Bichette’s third homer, was not what the Sox are looking for.

“He should feel comfortable enough to know he’s a big part of the future,” manager Pedro Grifol said before the game. “One start is not going to make or break his career here. I just want him to go out there, enjoy the moment, have some fun.”

Nastrini pitched a scoreless first but there would be no fun after that, especially when the Jays scored seven in the second after two outs. In the third, he pitched around a leadoff walk to Cavan Biggio, but in the fourth, walks to Daulton Varsho and Vladimir Guerrero, Jr. Bichette’s single and center fielder Dominic Fletcher’s throw skipping beyond third baseman Zach Remillard’s reach scored two more runs.

When he walked Justin Turner, Nastrini’s night was done at 86 pitches — 47 thrown for strikes. He was charged with nine runs, eight of them earned.

A 2021 fourth-round draft pick of the Dodgers acquired with Jordan Leasure in the trade for Lance Lyne and Joe Kelly, Nastrini made his debut against the Royals on April 15, allowing two runs in five innings. After walking five and allowing six runs in three innings to the Phillies six days later, he was sent back to Charlotte, where he is 0-4 with a 5.86 ERA in six starts.

DeLoach debut

Right fielder Zach DeLoachmade his debut starting in right field, less than 24 hours after Charlotte manager Justin Jirschele informed him of his promotion, a door opened by Eloy Jimenez’ hamstring injury.

DeLoach, who was batting .263/.358/.343 with two homers in 38 games at Charlotte, was acquired from the Mariners with right-hander Prelander Berroa in an offseason trade for righty Gregory Santos.

His wife – who got the first phone call with the news – mother and brother made it from Dallas to Toronto Tuesday and will follow him to Chicago Thursday.

“It was kind of that, we’re here, we’ve arrived,” DeLoach, 25, said. “Also at the same time, continuing to work, trusting what I’m doing each day and mentally just staying locked in, because these are the best players in the world. You’ve got to bring your A game every day.”

DeLoach walked in the ninth inning after going 0-for-3 with a strikeout against former Sox Chris Bassitt, who pitched seven innings of scoreless ball.

Clevinger all for extra day

Mike Clevinger, pushed to a Thursday start, welcomed the extra rest day. Clevinger felt good when the Padres went for a short stretch on six starters in 2022.

“Seven days is too long, you feel out of whack, but six days is ideal,” Clevinger said.

This and that

Brad Keller cleared waivers and elected free agency. Keller was designated for assignment Monday and replaced by Nastrini in the rotation.

*Grifol said there are no immediate plans for former Braves starters Michael Soroka or Jared Shuster to join the rotation. Soroka (2 1/3 scoreless innings) has tossed 6 1/3 since going to the bullpen, and Shuster owns a 2.00 in relief.

*In Jimenez’ absence, Grifol said he will rotate players, in part to get players such as Tommy Pham and Andrew Vaughn occasional breaks “off their feet.” Pham DH’d and homered.

