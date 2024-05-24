Orioles-White Sox game Friday night has been delayed

Friday’s White Sox game vs. the Orioes will be delayed due to an approaching front of rain.
The Sox (15-36) are entering this game having lost six of their last seven games. Friday’s game will be the second of a seven-game homestand for the club.
The Orioles (30-18) snapped their three-game losing streak after Thursday night’s win. Orioles right-hander Corbin Burnes is on the bump against the Sox’ Chris Flexen.
“I’ve been in the game long enough to know this doesn’t last forever,” Grifol said.
Pedro Grifol says he’s not giving up on Benintendi, who is off to the worst start of his career
Data privacy bill backed by Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias needs work to reach the finish line
The far-right ginned up social media opposition to the bill by claiming, falsely, that it would allow non-citizens to vote. But Democrats and the ACLU of Illinois also had complaints about the bill.
As Chicago enters the most violent time of year, mayor and top cop lay out plans to keep neighborhoods safe
Mayor Brandon Johnson and his police chief said they are tackling the usually violent weekend by emphasizing the well-being of police officers — forcing them to work less mandatory overtime — while also emphasizing the well-being of neighborhood through numerous youth and social programs.
Chicago beaches will be open every day with lifeguards through Labor Day. Visitors scattered across North Avenue Beach on Friday, lounging on towels and playing in the water.
As Pritzker, Dems hash out state budget, lawmakers tackle health care, abortion protections and digital IDs
Topping Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s legislative agenda and on track for approval heading into the weekend was a health insurance reform package targeting so-called “junk plans” and step therapy.
Sensory walks, a campfire feast and learning sessions with scientists are just some of the ways Illinoisans and out-of-towners alike can celebrate the historic double emergence of the 13-year and 17-year cicadas.