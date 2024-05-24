The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, May 24, 2024
White Sox Sports MLB

Orioles-White Sox game Friday night has been delayed

Estimated start time is 7:20 p.m. local.

By  Kyle Williams
   
A Chicago White Sox player throws his baseball bat in front of an Orioles player.

The start of Friday’s White Sox vs. Orioles game has been delayed.

Jamie Sabau/Getty

Friday’s White Sox game vs. the Orioes will be delayed due to an approaching front of rain.

The Sox (15-36) are entering this game having lost six of their last seven games. Friday’s game will be the second of a seven-game homestand for the club.

The Orioles (30-18) snapped their three-game losing streak after Thursday night’s win. Orioles right-hander Corbin Burnes is on the bump against the Sox’ Chris Flexen.

Pedro Grifol
White Sox
Pedro Grifol embraces adversity, confident it will make him, White Sox better
“I’ve been in the game long enough to know this doesn’t last forever,” Grifol said.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
White Sox Yankees Baseball
White Sox
White Sox' Andrew Benintendi: 'I'm way too good a hitter for this to continue'
Pedro Grifol says he’s not giving up on Benintendi, who is off to the worst start of his career
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 

