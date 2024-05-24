Orioles-White Sox game Friday night has been delayed

Friday’s White Sox game vs. the Orioes will be delayed due to an approaching front of rain.

The Sox (15-36) are entering this game having lost six of their last seven games. Friday’s game will be the second of a seven-game homestand for the club.

The Orioles (30-18) snapped their three-game losing streak after Thursday night’s win. Orioles right-hander Corbin Burnes is on the bump against the Sox’ Chris Flexen.