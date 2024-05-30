The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, May 30, 2024
White Sox option third baseman Bryan Ramos to Charlotte

White Sox will make corresponding move Friday

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
Bryan Ramos of the White Sox hands a cracked bat to the dugout during the third inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Guaranteed Rate Field on May 29, 2024 in Chicago. (Getty Images)

After going 0-for-14 since his return from the injured list, rookie third baseman Bryan Ramos was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte by the White Sox Thursday.

The Sox, who have an off-day Thursday, will make a corresponding move Friday before opening a three-game series against the Brewers in Milwaukee

Ramos gave the Sox (15-42) a needed spark during a recent 11-8 stretch but suffered a quad strain in a game against the Nationals on May 14.

He takes a .196 average with two doubles and two RBI in 15 games to Charlotte.

“At the beginning of this thing we talked about kind of slowing it down a little bit on him because he’s a young kid, he’s coming up here,” manager Pedro Grifol said after Ramos went 0-for-3 with a strikeout in the Sox’ 3-1 loss to the Blue Jays Wednesday. “Nobody knows anything about him. Then once you start creating somewhat of a sample size, they are going to start to make adjustments on you. He was hitting the ball really good up the middle, the other way. Putting some good swings. He was doing a really good job of using the whole field.

“They started pounding him in a little bit. It’s the natural reaction for a young kid to start covering inside and then that kind of opened up the outer half. He was starting to get. They were starting to make adjustments to him.”

Grifol said Ramos worked some counts and made some good swings and looked comfortable at the plate.

“Adjustments that’s all you gotta do,” Grifol said.

